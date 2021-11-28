Kotsovolos: information from the company about malware

Kotsovolos informs the consumer audience that any message they receive should be ignored, indicating that they have acquired an LED TV from the company and that in order to obtain it, they must register on a page by entering their data, as Kotsovolos Cyprus does not. Carry out any of these promotional activities. These messages are produced by malware and please ignore them and do not open any links that contain them.

For more company news, visit the company page: https://corporate.kotsovolos.cy

However, don’t forget to subscribe to our notifications , to be the first to be notified, to do so Like Share Our Facebook page or subscribe to it Our Telegram channel . You can also subscribe to the iTechNews.gr channel at Youtube, where you can find many of our presentations! do not forget to Visit iTechNews.gr for your purchases from various Chinese storesEveryone helps, and you, as I get it Made Usually Gifts in competitions. Click the links below just before you make your purchase, without charging you anything for it and nothing else until you complete it. Don’t forget to find All Google News articles.

If you wish to copy or use part or all of the article, you may do so by citing iTechNews.gr.





Source

However, don’t forget to subscribe to our notifications To be the first to know more hot Deals of the day and even more on my channel in cable and do Like Share Our Facebook page.

I will be happy to help and answer your questions. You will find me in messenger as Unpackman Review. Leave me a comment on the video or send me an email at [email protected]. Do Subscription and press Notice ( ) on my channel.

Unbackman