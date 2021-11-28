Judo: Fifth Olympian Scoccimarro wins the Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi

Fifth in her first participation in the Olympics, in addition to bronze with the German team last summer in the Tokyo Olympics. Now a normal day has begun to compete once again for judoka Giovanna Scockimaro of MTV Vorsfelde. But the start was not normal, but it was great for a fighter in the 70k class. In Abu Dhabi, the 24-year-old won the first major tournament of her life on Saturday.

The qualification period for the 2024 Olympics wouldn’t start until May, so the field wasn’t well filled and wasn’t full either. The world number seven was ranked 1. Expectations were correspondingly high – not least theirs. “I’ve already dealt with the gold medal, but the medal was definitely important to me,” she said before the competition.

The intensity of the force in her weight is high, she felt at the start of the tournament against the Swedish Edda Eriksson. After a fight time of 7:26 minutes, Ericsson received the third warning. “The fight was just about getting in. But that also really bothered me,” Giovanna says, looking back. With that success she was already the pool winner and was in the semi-finals.

