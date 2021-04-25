Kassel, Göttingen, Bad Hersfeld and Northeim: the flash happens here in the week from April 26, 2021 to May 2, 2021

Every week there is a flash in northern Hesse and southern Lower Saxony. Speed ​​cameras overview from April 26, 2021 to May 2, 2021.

In the article you will find an overview Speed ​​controls north Hesse And south Lower Saxony .

north And south . Blitzer Photos can get quite pricey.

Photos can get quite pricey. We show where in the regions KasselAnd the Goettingen, Bad Hersfeld And the Northim Flashes.

Kassel- The city publishes every week Kassel, The province Göttingen, Circle Northim And boycott Hersfield Rothenburg Preinstalled speed camera locations. Objective: The advertisement aims to reduce the number of accidents.

Hesse drivers can take a deep breath: the country has it New Fines CatalogWhich went into effect at the end of April 2020, for now open. Reason: There are doubts about the legal guarantee of a driving ban. However, the federal and state governments have now approved a new version of the fines list. According to the current reform decision, the fines for expediting violations will be doubled in some cases. However, it is not clear when this regulation will take effect.

So, the following still applies: If you get flashed, you sometimes have to dig deep into your pocket. Here drivers can find all speed camera locations in the area for the upcoming week.

This can be expensive: If you don’t stick to the speed limit, you can expect to see flashes everywhere, at all times. This week there are speed cameras in North Hesse. (Icon image) © Archival photo: Axel Schürgels / nh

Speed ​​cameras in the Kassel region: Very expensive photos are taken here

The public order office personnel control speed on the streets Kassel Regularly. From April 26, 2021 to May 2, 2021, mobile speed monitoring cameras will be installed in the following streets.

Weserstrasse

Leimbornstrasse

Mayenfeldstraße

Schanzenstrasse

Tischbeinstraße READ Australia: more than 50 extremely hot fires

City Kassel It also has fixed on four main roads Speed ​​measurement systems Accommodation. The reason: People were constantly driving too fast there. With constant speed monitoring, drivers have to drive more slowly. Here Blitzer:

Wilhelmshöher Allee, near Sophienstrasse (measurement in both directions)

Bundesstraße 83, near Lilienthalstraße (measure in both directions of travel)

Frankfurter Street, level with Horst-Dieter-Jordan-Straße (measuring towards city)

Steinweg, level with Zwehrenturm (measurement in changing travel directions)

Speed ​​cameras in and around Göttingen: It can get quite pricey here

Monday 26th April 2021 Han city. Münden, town of Duderstadt, town of Bad Lauterberg in Harz, joint municipality of Hattorf am Harz Tuesday 27 April 2021 City of Duderstadt, integrated community of Gieboldehausen, city of Osterode am Harz Wednesday 28 April 2021 Gliichen municipality, town of Doderstadt, town of Bad Sachsa, town of Herzberg am Harz Thursday, April 29, 2021 Shared municipality Radolfshausen, Duderstadt, communal municipality of Hattorf am Harz, Walkenried municipality Friday, April 30, 2021 Samtgemeinde Dransfeld, Herzberg am Harz, Osterode am Harz

In the whole neighborhood Göttingen Drivers should have controls (also through police) Calculate. In addition, an “enforcement trailer” is used. On this it is Speed ​​measuring deviceIt can be used around the clock (over several days). The location of the alarm locked trailer can be changed at any time.

Speed ​​Cameras in the Northheim Region: locations

The Northheim District She also has current ones Speed ​​Cam Sites Published for the period from April 26, 2021 to April 30, 2021.

Monday 26th April 2021 Uslar region Tuesday 27 April 2021 Bad Gandersheim district Wednesday 28 April 2021 Northheim region Thursday, April 22, 2021 Hardigsen area Friday, April 30, 2021 The Catlinburg-Lindau region READ Jupiter, Saturn will look like a double planet for the first time since the Middle Ages

Attention: the area also comes with semistationäre Messanlage „Alice“ To use. Expected to be used Monday through Thursday in the Einbeck area and Friday through possibly Monday of the following week in the Northeim area.

In addition, the entire neighborhood area with more Regulations (By means of permanently installed measuring systems as well as by the police).

Speed ​​cameras in Hersfeld-Rotenburg: where speed cameras are used

Also Eastern Hesse Police Posted weekly as flash will happen next week. From April 26, 2021 to April 30, 2021 the following methods among others Blitzer Accommodation.

Monday 26th April 2021 B27 Kornberg municipality, in the direction of Eschwege Tuesday 27 April 2021 L3176 Hünfeld Michelsrombach, in the direction of Hünfeld Wednesday 28 April 2021 Ulrichstein municipality, Unter-Seibertenrod, in Gießener Straße Thursday, April 29, 2021 B62 Niederaula municipality – Oberjossa in the direction of Alsfeld Friday, April 30, 2021 L3174 Hofbeiber municipality, Schwarzbach, towards Schwarzbach

The Eastern Hesse Police Particularly focused on cruise control on rural roads outside built-up areas and on highways. Among other things Types of speed cameras Becomes what is called here as well Enforcement Trailer* Came into use.

Where is the flash? Application tips for speed cameras

There are many applications for smartphones, Show speed cameras. It is important when using applications* Not to be used by the driver while driving – otherwise there is a risk of a fine and worse. Just own one Speed ​​camera application On the smartphone. You should also be careful with navigation apps with speed cameras.

We present an order: Blitzer.de

With the app, you can do it all Moving and fixed speed cameras Look and be warned of the measurement points. Users can also report the speed cameras themselves. Fixed measurement points are shown for all of Europe. Blitzer.de claims to be the largest community in Europe with over four million users. There is a free version of the app, the pro version costs 0.99 euros for iOS devices and 4.99 euros for Android devices.

Here you can Download Blitzer.de for iOS devices

Here you can Download Blitzer.de for Android devices

