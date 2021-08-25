SAP: Quality Assignment Failed with Ex-Chairman of the Labor Council at the Labor Court – Waldorf

The dispute revolves around the ex-SAP Business Council chairman being terminated without warning in the next legal round.

The rapprochement between the two sides failed on Wednesday at a quality meeting before the Labor Court in Mannheim. Then Judge Nicola Lustenberger announced that she would make an appointment in the chamber. Depending on the possible dates, I set December 1 or February 16, 2022. Before that, it will be possible to settle out of court. Both sides were willing to talk about it.

SAP accuses the accused of falsifying or omitting internal documents—perhaps to cover up a business board colleague. SAP attorney Barbara Reinhard said the then-President of the Labor Council was asked to help clarify the matter in a business conduct case for a fellow Labor Council. Suspicion of wage fraud in the room. The accused had “made the investigation more difficult, prevented and delayed”, deleted and deleted the emails and falsified the minutes of the Labor Council. From a legal point of view, the main question is whether the alleged misconduct is internal to the Labor Council or something that affects the employment contract. Business Council members have special protections against dismissal.

The accused admits to tampering

The accused attorney, Renee von Wicked, said his client admitted interfering with certain documents, but reversed it and apologized several times. The former head of the Works Council had received a notice of dismissal a few weeks ago. He had previously resigned as Chairman of the Business Council. He remains a member of the SAP Supervisory Board. There are efforts to summon him.