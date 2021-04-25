Como returns, b: 2-1, defeated Alessandria in the direct match, the decisive bomber, Gabrieloni Other Italian championships

Como returns to the second division. After Ternana, who dominated Group C, the referee arrived in Group A as well, with Gattuso’s Lariani who They tasted the second series of Italian football five years later. The win in the head-to-head confrontation with Alessandria was decisive, losing 2–1, falling to -4 in the 90th minute of the tournament end. Grays, reborn with Moreno Longo on the bench, failed to overtake, and now they’ll have to play for B chances in the playoffs.

Protagonism – Como’s success has three great heroes: GattusoComo coach who won the second division promotion with Como in 1994-1995, Cat, The team’s top scorer with 14 goals e Gabrieloni, In Season 4 by Lake Side (also played in D) and the author of the prop that ousted Alessandria (he served in the home and away match). And above them is a strong and ambitious company, dreaming big: Como is, in fact, owned by Sent Entertainment Ltd, an English media and entertainment company headquartered in the UK. In Italy, through Like TV, It broadcasts the South American qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.