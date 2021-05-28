Environment: The world’s largest seaweed field casts doubt on climate correction

Environment: The world’s largest seaweed field casts doubt on climate correction

Algae absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. So far, so good. However, contrary to what many scientists previously suspected, large man-made algae farms in the ocean may not help slow climate change. This has a team Reported in Nature Communications.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *