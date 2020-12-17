Justice League Snyder Cut Director Confirms That Release Date “Will Eliminate The Film” | Movies | entertainment

It’s been a long time coming and it might be seen as a resounding victory for dedicated fans who were determined to see Snyder’s original vision of the DC Extended Universe films. After the director’s exit from production, Joss Whedon was brought in to end Justice League but its 2017 release was overshadowed by disappointing box office revenues, fan displeasure and embarrassment. Snyder did interviews recently about the upcoming four-part reboot, but he was careful to avoid leaking release date details – yet.

The director has been talking to a fan, and discussing the previous theatrical release on the big screen.

Not only did he leave the release date for the new version, but he also made clear his feelings about the controversial hybrid of his work and the work of Whedon that Warner Bros. released in 2017.

“I understand and naturally respect your feelings,” Snyder said. “I hope to be able to erase this version of existence with what you see in March.”

So, it’s now official that fans in the US have only a few months to wait to watch the Snyder Cut broadcast on HBO Max, but what does that mean for the rest of the world?

Read more: Batman: ‘Christian Bale BACK as Bruce Wayne’ in the new DC movie