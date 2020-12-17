Justice League Snyder Cut Director Confirms That Release Date “Will Eliminate The Film” | Movies | entertainment
It’s been a long time coming and it might be seen as a resounding victory for dedicated fans who were determined to see Snyder’s original vision of the DC Extended Universe films. After the director’s exit from production, Joss Whedon was brought in to end Justice League but its 2017 release was overshadowed by disappointing box office revenues, fan displeasure and embarrassment. Snyder did interviews recently about the upcoming four-part reboot, but he was careful to avoid leaking release date details – yet.
The director has been talking to a fan, and discussing the previous theatrical release on the big screen.
Not only did he leave the release date for the new version, but he also made clear his feelings about the controversial hybrid of his work and the work of Whedon that Warner Bros. released in 2017.
“I understand and naturally respect your feelings,” Snyder said. “I hope to be able to erase this version of existence with what you see in March.”
So, it’s now official that fans in the US have only a few months to wait to watch the Snyder Cut broadcast on HBO Max, but what does that mean for the rest of the world?
Fans, despite their enthusiasm, indicated that there was no clarification on what would happen in regions where HBO Max did not yet exist.
Someone wrote:HBO Max is not yet universal. It’s a big problem. “
Warner Bros TV shows like Teen Titans in the UK aired on Netflix, while HBO major shows like Game of Thrones aired on Sky TV here.
Snyder has also been busy introducing promising fans, as the upcoming limited series will honor his original intentions in the story with themes, dark and dark language, and stunning action scenes.
Snyder also made clear his feelings about Warner Bros’ recent statement that all of their 2021 films will be released simultaneously online and in cinemas.
He suggested this step:Never 100 percent thought. I feel like there are a lot of people who panic during COVID. Hopefully this is, in the end, what it was – kind of a knock on COVID and not some kind of larger move to disrupt the theatrical experience. “
However, in the case of his own project, it seems that the opposite will happen with the release of his small screen that has been expanded to cinemas: “I am a huge fan and a huge supporter of the cinematic experience, and we are already talking about playing Justice League theatrically at the same time it comes to HBO Max. “.
Since the limited series will consist of 60-minute episodes, this points to the bewildering potential of a four-hour movie in theaters.