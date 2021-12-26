Skateboarder Karl Geiger opposes boycott

Karl Geiger, German Olympic hopeful, considers the Winter Games in Beijing the wrong forum to criticize China and its policies. He said in an interview that games are about sports.

Figure skater Karl Geiger thinks little about the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics (February 4-20) and instead wants to focus on the sport. Jaeger said in an interview with Augsburger Allgemeine that such a boycott, as declared by some states, would be “too easy” for him: “Either try to do it better yourself or accept the prize. And it will last from February. Fourth: sports, not politics. We activists cannot make up for what politics has neglected.”

The 28-year-old said: “There are things and developments in China that are undoubtedly questionable. But protesting against that was out of place in the Olympics. Political questions should have been asked when the award was handed over to China. In my view the Olympic spirit has no place for politics. In which “.

“It’s about fighting sports.”

Instead, the Olympics are “primarily about sports. If China wants to host the Games, I think they will do well,” Geiger said, “I have done everything to ensure that all the sports facilities are in good shape. One can criticize that China Not a country for winter sports. But you can also see positively that winter sports are becoming popular in China. For us athletes, it’s about fair competition and competitive fighting.”

Criticism of the next Olympic host has been mounting for months. The United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom decided to boycott the Beijing Games due to alleged human rights violations. The decision does not affect the athletes, they must participate in the big event.