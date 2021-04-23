Japan has declared a state of emergency in four prefectures in response to the spike in Covid-19 cases

Prime Minister Joshied Suga is expected to declare the third state of emergency in Tokyo and the western provinces of Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo just three months before the opening of the postponed Olympic Games in the capital.

“It’s not about the Olympics,” Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said Thursday of the potential emergency in Tokyo.

Hospitals in all four governorates are under greater pressure due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Osaka recorded 1,167 new infections on Thursday, and for the third consecutive day, the number of new infections exceeded 1,000 due to the rapid spread of new strains of the virus.

Economic Promotion Minister Yasutusi Nsimura said in the three western provinces, that the new options represent more than 80% of the total number of cases, in a meeting with a group of experts.

861 new cases were confirmed in Tokyo, the highest number in three months.

In most major cities, including Tokyo, nearly everyone in the community wears masks, but there are a lot of people on public transportation, and there are more visitors in restaurants and malls.

In order to reduce crowding for large numbers of people, shopping centers are likely to be closed among the restrictions.

“We would like to intensify the implementation of stricter measures, including the introduction of lockdown conditions, in order to more effectively curb the influx of people and stop the spread of infection,” the minister said.

The vaccination campaign finally started in mid-February, but is slow.

Currently, only 0.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to estimates by the Prime Minister’s Office.