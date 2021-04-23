See, Apple has no plans to put macOS into the iPad

picture : an Apple

Distance: distance Apple announced This week it is They are both new iMac Infrared iPad Pro Societa They’ve got a great M1 processor, and a lot of people have speculated if that was the case This means that the company has been preparing to put macOS in the iPad. And see, maybe that’s a cool thing – the long-awaited Mac with a touchscreen! – But Apple won’t really integrate the Mac with the iPad. At least soon.

meeting with independentGreg Josoyac, Apple’s chief marketing officer and director of hardware, John Tornos Certainly iPad is the iPad, and Apple plans to keep it that way. IPad will continue to run on iOS, and there will be no macOS versions.

“We simply learned that at the time [the Mac and iPad] Contradict each other. Josoyac told The Independent that this person has to decide whether they want a Mac or an iPad. “Or people say we merge it into one.” That there is indeed this huge conspiracy that we need to get rid of and turn it into one. And reality is not so. “

Instead, Apple wants to make the Mac and iPad the best in their respective categories. According to both Joswiak and Ternus, Apple doesn’t want to limit what any device can do just because of its form factor. People have a workflow that includes both, and people want to use one device to perform certain tasks. We also noticed this recently Compare Apple Policies Put the same processor in all of its devices Windows PC Philosophy from There are many different configuration options to choose from.

But as The Independent noted, The iPad is more powerful than it really needs, and Apple hasn’t released a reliable app yet To show your offer. For example, an Apple Final Cut Pro movie editing program It just works “MacOS” (file Adobe Premiere Pro works “Mac” ir „iPad“) . We’re still waiting to see the software that uses the new iPad Pro’s stunning display, M1 processor, and Thunderbolt support. Apple continues to split up and down that a Mac touch screen not workingAnd that the iPad is a separate category in itself, at least for now. However, t IPad Pro is now the most impressive tablet in terms of hardware -And then Where does it come from?

Josoyac has the answer to all of this: I Better to do something stronger than start, Then bring high-end software instead of trying to run a demanding program for those who lack power. He said it’s all about getting enough space.

This is not the recognition that Apple plans to achieve Final Cut Pro or other software not currently available on iPad Pro for iPad Pro. Joswiak was very open during the interview, but his logic makes sense: build the hardware and then use the software. We’ll just have to wait and see what Apple keeps on the iPad that you don’t own MacOS included.