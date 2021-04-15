It’s amazing how the TV series aired on Netflix is ​​influencing current fashion with ultra-modern pieces that can be worn every day.

The TV series that airs on Netflix, BridgetonShe was so successful that almost 63 million spectators around the world follow her.

Set in the second decade of the nineteenth century, it has had a strong influence on fashion today, thanks to its attractive plot, beautiful characters and costumes.

Despite talking about the 19th century lifestyle, it is amazing how the TV series broadcast on Netflix influence current fashion with ultra-modern clothes that can be wearable every day.

There are many designers who have decided to add clothes inspired by the TV series to their collections.

In addition to the catchy plot, and the multiraciality of the actors, the tastes on the costumes of that time do not go unnoticed, but in the current key.

This is why it is amazing how the TV series aired on Netflix is ​​affecting current fashion with very current clothes that can be worn every day.

Costume designer Ellen Mirojnik helped a team of 238 professionals including tailors, model makers and embroiderers to bring these gorgeous dresses to life.

In our wardrobes now thanks to these novelties, we must put aside the home dress style and replace it with a Regency core. Bodysuits, comfortable clothing and knitwear will be replaced by bustiers, hats, tissue paper and long dresses.

Fend off as a true protagonist

Since his appearance on TV, which the heroes of the film have worn, his bodice has been the most in-demand clothing on the Internet.

The reason is that with its use, the waistline and silhouette are improved.

Empire dress

The Empire style dress was very popular. It has its origin in the nineteenth century and its main feature is the high waist, under the chest, with the skirt that goes straight and long.

Colors for dresses are also very popular and range from pale pink, yellow, blue, sage green, silver and floral patterns.

Among the main fabrics are the lace used to decorate corsets, gloves, blouses, and long dresses.

Gloves and bands

On catwalks, designers have brought back the long and short gloves, and the accessories worn by the show’s protagonist named Daphne.

Even hats, headbands, flower crowns and feathers, and pearl necklaces attracted onlookers’ attention.