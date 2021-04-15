Nursing from the Mühldorf district in front of the Traunstein County Courthouse

In her work as a nursing service and in a nursing home in the Möldorf region, the nurse was said to have been nearly responsible for choking a premature baby and severely injuring a dementia patient. Now she has to answer in Traunstein Regional Court starting Thursday.
Mühldorf am Inn / Traunstein district – the indictment (in addition to the article ovb-online.de) reads: Grave ill-treatment of wards with risk of death. According to Article 225 of the Criminal Code This is punishable by “imprisonment from six months to ten years.” Imprisonment for a term of at least one year must be recognized if the offender places the person under protection at risk of death, serious harm to health, or significant harm to physical or mental development through the act. The victims are said to be two premature children, who were not even six months old at the time of the crime, and an adult 83-year-old with dementia.
The trial begins at the Regional Court in Traunstein on Thursday, April 15th. There are three more days of negotiations on April 20, 27 and 29. chiemgau24.de will report on the operation on Thursday.
