Nursing from the Mühldorf district in front of the Traunstein County Courthouse

Mühldorf am Inn / Traunstein district – the indictment (in addition to the article ovb-online.de) reads: Grave ill-treatment of wards with risk of death. According to Article 225 of the Criminal Code This is punishable by “imprisonment from six months to ten years.” Imprisonment for a term of at least one year must be recognized if the offender places the person under protection at risk of death, serious harm to health, or significant harm to physical or mental development through the act. The victims are said to be two premature children, who were not even six months old at the time of the crime, and an adult 83-year-old with dementia.