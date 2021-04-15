The eurozone economy is still on crutches

AGI

Sparks in the regional council on the “banquet” of politicians in Sardinia

AGI – The banquet issue has stormed politicians and regional leaders at a hotel in Sardara, Sardinia, despite the island being in the orange zone, the regional council. After a busy debate, the opposition occupied the classroom. Minority parties (Progressives, Democratic Party, Leo, and M5S) threatened to block the gathering until District President Christian Solinas arrives to report the banquet that was interrupted by the Malian Police. The Prosecutor who obtained the Fiamme Gialle meeting minutes also intends to shed light on this matter, the outline of which remains unclear. “Busy” Regional Council After nearly an hour of debate, the session was put on hold by the chairperson, Michelle Pais, who had previously intervened to clarify that no regional advisor had participated in the infamous lunch. The question was brought up by the leader of the Democratic Party, Gianfranco Ghanao, at the opening of the session, and he called for the consideration of the contested bill No. 107 regarding the reorganization of the regional presidency staff and departments. The opposition had demanded that Solinas submit a report on what has now become a political issue. Meanwhile, the breach faded, with accusations exchanged between the majority and the opposition. “This is not where trials are taking place in relation to cases that have to be verified by the appropriate bodies,” he tried to calm Pais’s minds. “There is no intention to lack transparency. The agricultural counselor, Gabriela Morgia, was subjected to public ridicule,” the president recalled that the advocate of El Gunta, whose name had been circulated on social media and had to defend herself by denying that Sardara had participated in the lunch. Opposition to the attack The opposition strongly attacked the majority, demanding the presence of Solinas in the regional council. “What happened is very dangerous,” M5S Regional Adviser Desirè Manca stressed, while the Leader of Progressives Francesco Agus highlighted how being at the banquet of the Forest Corps Commander required the President to inform the room. At this point, from the bench in the same group, the former mayor of Cagliari, Massimo Zida, also intervenes. “Solinas inteloquisca with the Guardia di Finanza, who will take the license plates outside the hotel, even those who have fled,” he asked, urging the dismissal of the Forest Corps commander from his post. Majority’s Response The response came from Franco Mola, leader of the PsdAz party, who accused his colleagues in the opposition of “understanding the regional council as laundering”. “The president shouldn’t come here to report what your friends are doing,” he bluntly said, referring to the name of a former regional advisor, one of those in circulation these days, but without any confirmation. “What happened in Sardara is dangerous even if it is a reunion between friends,” said Stefano Tunis (Sardina Venti 20), spokesman for the majority of the staff reorganization bill, and urged clarification of what happened in the hotel. He pointed out that “the regional council must have the correct serenity to do its work.” Meanwhile, another refusal arrived on Facebook, in this case by the ex-mayor of Sanlore, Alessandro Colo, referred to as one of the lunch participants. “I haven’t attended that lunch in a sardara or at any lunch or dinner last year. The thing that really worries me is the fact that a citizen can ascribe wrong behavior, without having any basis, in a few sayings that he invents from scratch.”