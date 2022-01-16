Italia’s Got Talent is ready to go: Matano’s words

The new season of Italy has talents will start. The official start date for . has been set January 19 on Sky Uno And among the judges, it was confirmed Frank Matano. The former Le Iene reporter will return to sit behind the talent show table with a hilarious adventure buddy. Let’s find out who he is.

Lyrics by Frank Matano on Italia’s Got Talent

starting from wednesday January 19 will air The first episode of the new season of Italia’s Got Talent. One step away from starting a talent show, judge Frank Matano Had an interview today Smiles and TV songs In which he talked about the program and also introduced some interesting spoilers. He said in detail:

“There are competitors who have arrived convinced they have a talent they don’t have and others are thinking about where they have come so far.”

Then he predicted to many a casting fan that he would be joined in this adventure by who had become, now, an inseparable friend, we speak of. helium;

Here’s who will join Frank in this experience

The two appeared together in front of the audience while participating in the first season of LOL – Who Laughs Is Out. On this occasion, the spectators were able to detect their sympathy, so the authors of the talent show had no doubts about including the two heroes in the figure.

After that, Frank revealed during the interview: “I was curious to see how Elio would interact with the competitors.”. So Matano could not hide his joy at participating in this adventure alongside Elio, and the fact that he ended his speech by saying, “It was as if it had always been there.”

