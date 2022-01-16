Djokovic leaves Australia after losing a court battle; He missed his first major tournament of the year

Three judges in the Australian Federal Court today unanimously upheld the legality of the Australian government’s decision to revoke the tennis player’s visa and rejected the appeal of Djokovic’s defense

Australia – Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic He left Australia on Sunday and lost his title defense in his first major championship of the season after a court ordered his visa revoked and deported for not being vaccinated.

“I can confirm it Djokovic He has already left Australia”, the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hakoiwho on Friday used his powers to revoke the athlete’s visa for the second time.

Djokovic miss the first major tournament this year. EFE

three judges Australian Federal Court Today it unanimously approved the legality of the Australian government’s decision to revoke the tennis player’s visa and dismissed the appeal from Djokovic’s defence, after a virtual hearing broadcast live on YouTube.

The Balkan athlete, who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and thus violates the entry laws that the southern country applies against the epidemic, has started from Australia Around 22:50 local time on Emirates flight to Dubai.

Djokovic He arrived at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport arrivals hall in dark clothing and a face mask with his technical team and received small applause and cheers from some travelers, according to a Channel 10 video.

According to the photos published by the newspaper portal, the tennis player was escorted to the airport by members of the Australian police while waiting to board the plane. Sydney Morning Herald.

Djokovic, who wanted to beat his tenth title in Australian Open He became the world’s most decorated tennis player with 21 Grand Slam titles, and also risks being banned from the country for three years.

After learning of the ruling, the world’s number one man said, through a statement, that he was “extremely disappointed” with the cancellation of his visa and asked for some time “to rest and recover” before making any further comments, despite his claim. To respect the decision of Australian justice.

The Serbian was due to make his debut on Monday at the central Rod Laver Arena, the venue where he won the tournament nine times.

Arrival last week from Djokovic To Melbourne, with a medical exemption for not being vaccinated, it generated a wave of indignation and put the Covid-19 vaccination in the peripheral country at the center of the debate, at a time when a crisis erupted over an astronomical increase in infections.

Australian Prime Minister, Scott MorrisonAnd he stressed, on Sunday, when celebrating the judicial decision, that the cancellation of the visa “was approved for reasons related to health, security and maintaining order, on the basis that it serves the public interest.”

Morrison, who will run for election this year, also acknowledged “Australians’ sacrifices” during the pandemic and echoed public opinion in the country, where 70 percent opposed Djokovic He will remain in the country, according to opinion polls.

With 92 per cent of the target population vaccinated and a booster vaccination campaign in place, Australians are trying to leave behind harsh restrictions and border closures that have been in place for 19 months to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on the population. 25 million people and the country’s economy.