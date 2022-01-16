Again Christ is depicted and desecrated crosses

come on linital by a thousand

From: Julius Colosse

The body of Christ rests on the cross of the two miles fire station in the village pond. The arms are torn. © Julius Colusa

The wave of destruction and damage to Christian symbols in the Balver region began to roll again. Several side junctions, including one in a cemetery, sustained severe damage. An image of Christ fell into the village pond without weapons.

Mellen/Folckeringhausen – The mayor of Mellen, Daniel Schultz-Tertilt, and Volckeringhausen, Hubertus Schweizer, fell out of all clouds on Saturday morning. At night from Friday to Saturday, several crosses – also in a cemetery – were desecrated in both areas. “The body of Christ from the cross in front of the new fire station in two miles was lying in the pond of the neighboring village – it was floating there like a drowning corpse.

Damaged crosses to graves in Milen Cemetery

His arms have been cut off. ” He soon came up with an idea for himself: “Not only was a corpse demolished here, but also on the ring road and in the old pool.” There is no trace of these things. But that’s not all: “The body of Christ was cut off on a special tomb. At Milen Cemetery.” Daniel Schulze-Tertolt has to add more to these instances of vandalism against Christian symbols: “Many little grave-crosses have been desecrated in our cemetery. These are personal blows to the fate of families.”

The police were called and a complaint was filed against unknown persons. “We can do no more. Because we are at a loss: who did all this and why? What is going on in these heads? Why against the symbols of the Church?” He has no answer to that. So does Hubertus Schweitzer of Volckeringhausen. Here the body was demolished and robbed on the “Inselweg”. “I have lost words. I have absolutely no sympathy for such behaviour.” This cross stood undisturbed on the “island” in Volckeringhausen for more than ten years, having previously been located in the “Haus Schulte” (formerly “Zorbas”).

Repeated desecration since July

Several people from Volckeringhausen, including the mayor, called for the cross to be kept in the center of the village. “Now also Volckeringhausen,” Schweizer now knows that his village is now also the focus of the Vandals, who have completely or partially destroyed eleven Christian figures at a crossroads in the city since July 22 (we report). At the beginning of January, police, upon questioning, reported that a home in Palfie had been searched in connection with cross-desecration. In addition, more information is still being sought.

For more information, call the police at 02371/91990 or 02373/90996111.