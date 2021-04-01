It is now arriving on Apple TV in beta

right Now, Rib-generated parallel flow service sky, Which has recently dropped the “TV” suffix that accompanies the name, is gradually starting to appear on other devices.

After its recent appearance on Fire Stick TV, the app has now also arrived on Apple’s Apple TV, but in a version that is still being tested. We are talking about the first beta version available on the Test Flight channel.

The first images of the interface also arrive online, after a slight modification compared to other versions, because it is a version that, as mentioned earlier, is still in the development stage that lacks some features.

Among the features absent from this release, live channels are missing, while on-demand content appears to be a bit more limited at the moment than the other platforms NOW has available on.

NOW launched in the UK in 2012, and is also available in Ireland, Italy and Germany (where it operates Sky Ticket) And Austria (where it operates as Sky X). The platform was also available in Spain, and was marketed as sky, Between 2017 and 2020.

The Now offer is divided into separate packages that include line channels, selected from those on the Sky platform, and on-demand content such as movies, TV shows, TV series, documentaries and sports also taken from the Sky catalog. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, packages are referred to as ‘passes’ and are divided into EntertainmentAnd Sky CinemaAnd Sky SportsAnd kids e Hayo. In Italy, until May 26, 2020, it was called ‘Tickets’ and included CinemaAnd TV seriesAnd EntertainmentAnd sport e Option + (To see all tickets active in your show except sport On two devices at the same time). From 27 May 2020 tickets Entertainment e TV series they become Entertainment e kids Hence the offer consists of passes Entertainment (With TV series, Sky Original shows and productions, and documentaries on nature, science, history, and art), CinemaAnd kids (Programs for children and adolescents) e sport.