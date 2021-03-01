Golden Globes 2021: Analysis Highlights the Domination of Netflix and Live Streaming

Netflix Excels at Golden Globes 2021 Compared to others Broadcast platforms Which, however, as the following analysis of the winners highlights, reaffirms its growing dominance in the panorama of international TV series.

The 2021 Golden Globes concert ended just a few hours ago, but the results that emerged from the awards ceremony did nothing but highlight the growing dominance of live broadcasting platforms in the panorama of the international series. Reported analysis before final date This aspect, along with some facts, confirms the ability, above all, of Netflix, to turn most of their nominations into victories. As for Netflix, it received six statues out of 11 nominations, with Amazon and Apple each winning one award, which resulted in streaming companies dominating the small screen categories, with 73% of the awards awarded.

Remember last year, HBO was able to fend off pressure from Netflix, while it just wasn’t able to do the same this year, thanks to the surprising and much-discussed lack of nominations for major shows like I May Destroy You and for Lovecraft Country actors. . This dominance is most evident in the many categories in which Netflix has been primarily competing with itself. Emma Corinne, for example, won Best Actress in a Dramatic Series for her portrayal of Lady Diana in The Crown, beating her co-star Olivia Coleman, Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sarah Paulson (Ratched). Josh O’Connor, who won for the portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown, beat Jason Bateman (Ozark) instead, while Gillian Anderson, who won the role of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, defeated co-star Helena Bonham Carter, as well as Cynthia. Nixon (Rached) and Julia Garner (Ozark). Peter Morgan then beat Ozark and Ratched for Best Dramatic Show.

Moving on to Best Actress in the Limited Series Category, Anya Taylor Joy won the Queen of Chess Award, beating out unconventional star Shira Haas. The Chess Series also beat Yiddish drama in the Best Limited Series category. Apple TV + won its first Golden Globe award with Jason Sudeikis, star of comedy series Ted Lasso. The win came after the streamer received three nominations for The Morning Show last year. Amazon acquired the small statue with John Boyega winning Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Small Ax, a series created and directed by Steve McQueen. Finally, we remember that HBO managed to turn its seven nominations into one win thanks to Mark Ruffalo who won an award for his performance in I Know This Much Is True, with The Undoing staying dry, in the face of the four nominations obtained.