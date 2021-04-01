Lenovo employees do not need to be very concerned about the minimum of 35 years Yang Yuanqing: Focus on Lenovo Personnel

In the new fiscal year, Lenovo Group Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing issued an internal letter stating that after a special year of fighting the epidemic and resuming production, the Lenovo Group withstood harsh tests and entered a new fiscal year with the best performance in history.Yang Yuanqing said in his internal message that the importance of embarking on a new journey this year is particularly different: “Last year, every region and every company faced the challenge of the new crown epidemic. Now we can proudly say that Lenovo has withstood the harsh test!”
being able to:
“Cloud Communication on Cloud Carnival” hot products as low as 72%, texting as low as 0.034 yuan / piece
Visit the purchase page:
“Faced with many uncertain factors, we have set the best performance in history, launched numerous innovative products and solutions, made progress in smart transformation, and did our best to give back to the community.”
Yang Yuanqing thanked Lenovo employees for their dedication, and expressed his hope that what everyone would have at Lenovo is not only a job, but also an opportunity to learn, grow, and achieve a career.
It is understood that Lenovo Group is actively creating a business environment with humane care. Gym, hairdresser, laundry, flower shop, kindergarten / nursery, nursing room,MessageRooms and a health service station are all available. Lenovo employees do not need to be very concerned about “35 years minimum”, but can enjoy “nanny service” and “wind and wave riding” in the workplace in their best physical and mental condition.
It is understood that Lenovo Group also held a welcome event on the first day of the new fiscal year at its Beijing headquarters. The nine major parks across the country connected live broadcasts simultaneously. Around 2,000 employees across the country participated in the Welcome Flag – a raising ceremony, a welcome to a new charitable run and other activities.
Here is the full text of the internal message:
Dear Lenovo Colleagues:
Today, we start a new fiscal year together. Every year on this day, we bid farewell to the old, welcome the new, and embark on a new journey, this time particularly different. In the past year, every region and every company faced the challenge of the new crown epidemic. Now we can proudly say that Lenovo has withstood the harsh test! Faced with many uncertain factors, we have set the best performance in history, launched numerous innovative products and solutions, made progress in smart transformation, and did our best to give back to the community.
All this is the result of the efforts of everyone at Lenovo. At the next swearing-in ceremony, we will discuss strategy, organization, and vision in depth. On the first day of the new fiscal year, I hope to focus on our team and our people.
Take this opportunity to announce the list of company-wide award winners for the fiscal year 2020/2021! A total of 108 individuals and 20 teams from around the world made the list this year. Gao Lan and I will share their honorary achievements and touching stories with you at the swearing-in ceremony. Among them are the achievements of the company’s “Hero Award” winners; “Lenovo” award winners lead the team to overcome difficulties and achieve great results. There is also promotion of Lenovo culture through the “Model Award” winner; And the win-win cooperation is between “outstanding individual” and “excellent team”. Please join me in congratulating all the winning fellows!
Thank you all for doing what you say, doing your best, and achieving customer success which has given vitality to Lenovo Culture. At the same time, I hope what my Lenovo friends get is not only a job, but also an opportunity to learn, grow and fulfill a job.
We look forward to “meeting” with you at the swearing-in conference!
Yang Yuanqing, Chairman and CEO of Lenovo Group
April 1, 2021