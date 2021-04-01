Lenovo employees do not need to be very concerned about the minimum of 35 years Yang Yuanqing: Focus on Lenovo Personnel

In the new fiscal year, Lenovo Group Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing issued an internal letter stating that after a special year of fighting the epidemic and resuming production, the Lenovo Group withstood harsh tests and entered a new fiscal year with the best performance in history. Yang Yuanqing said in his internal message that the importance of embarking on a new journey this year is particularly different: “Last year, every region and every company faced the challenge of the new crown epidemic. Now we can proudly say that Lenovo has withstood the harsh test!”

“Faced with many uncertain factors, we have set the best performance in history, launched numerous innovative products and solutions, made progress in smart transformation, and did our best to give back to the community.”

Yang Yuanqing thanked Lenovo employees for their dedication, and expressed his hope that what everyone would have at Lenovo is not only a job, but also an opportunity to learn, grow, and achieve a career.

It is understood that Lenovo Group is actively creating a business environment with humane care. Gym, hairdresser, laundry, flower shop, kindergarten / nursery, nursing room,MessageRooms and a health service station are all available. Lenovo employees do not need to be very concerned about “35 years minimum”, but can enjoy “nanny service” and “wind and wave riding” in the workplace in their best physical and mental condition.

It is understood that Lenovo Group also held a welcome event on the first day of the new fiscal year at its Beijing headquarters. The nine major parks across the country connected live broadcasts simultaneously. Around 2,000 employees across the country participated in the Welcome Flag – a raising ceremony, a welcome to a new charitable run and other activities.

