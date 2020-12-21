Investors are watching for the new coronavirus strain

European markets fell on Monday as investors watched a new rapidly spreading type of coronavirus that shut down a large part of the United Kingdom.

Pan European Stokes 600 It fell 1.8% in early trade, with travel and entertainment stocks down 4% to lead the losses. All major sectors and exchanges slipped into negative territory.

Traders are anxiously watching the new Covid boom in the UK, which has led to severe lockdowns in London and other parts of southeast England and a change in the mixing of families over the Christmas holidays.

The variant is thought to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original strain of the disease. The World Health Organization said it has so far been identified in Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia.

It has led to Several countries in Europe and elsewhere to prevent travel from Britain. France, Germany, Italy, Ireland and the Netherlands have all banned flights from the United Kingdom, as have Canada and Israel.