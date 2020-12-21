Monster Hunter Rise gets new trailers featuring Great Sword and Switch Ax

Capcom continues the series of weapon trailers for the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise.

The first trailer we see today is dedicated to the mighty Great Sword, while the second introduces the complex game technology of Switch Ax.

You can check out both trailers below.

“Smashing and devastating power. The mighty sword delivers steaks with incredible power. Charge its attacks for more damage!” “Power Sheathe” is a silkbug attack consisting of a fast burst with the help of Wirebug and a sheathing move that boosts your attack for a short time. “

‘Transformational mighty power. Switch Ax features advanced technology to offer multiple options:

Ax shape – fluid movement and heavy strikes.

Sword shape – energy quick strikes.

Sword-activated Vial effects now also continue in ax form. ‘Indomitable Maneuver’ is an attack with a silk tie that fortifies the hunter, making him immune to startling or shock even the most violent attacks.

Monster Hunter Rise It will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.

If you want to see more, you can check out the first two trailers of the series that show the bow and double blades, the second pair features a spear and a long sword, the third features a light and heavy bow cannon, the fourth is staring at the sword, shield and hammer, and the fifth that shows shooting and insect insects, video The previous one, an extended trailer released a few months ago, the first gameplay, more artwork for the new flagship Magnamalo monster, more splash shield show, more view with Death and Palico Look at tetranodone, One in Great Izuchi, customization for your animal companions, and their armor options.

Incidentally, Capcom also offers a sequel to Monster Hunter stories, titled Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.