Internationally: News: The Yomiuri Shimbun Online

[طهران = شوتا ميزونو]The official Syrian News Agency reported that an oil tanker was burned in the Mediterranean Sea off Syria on the 24th of this month. It is said that he may have been attacked by a drone. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British organization that monitors the situation in Syria, said that an explosion in an oil tanker linked to Iran killed three people.

An oil tanker on fire off the northwest coast of Syria. The official Syrian News Agency announced on the 24th of this month (current affairs, Agence France-Presse)

Meanwhile, the Iranian news site “Noor News” reported on the 25th of this month, that the tanker was a Syrian ship and that the fire was caused by the negligence of workers, according to Syrian military sources. There is only one dead person, and the information is present.complicationSacusoAction.

2021/04/25
04/25/2021 23:43:11
04/25/2021 23:43:11
