Internationally: News: The Yomiuri Shimbun Online

[طهران = شوتا ميزونو]The official Syrian News Agency reported that an oil tanker was burned in the Mediterranean Sea off Syria on the 24th of this month. It is said that he may have been attacked by a drone. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British organization that monitors the situation in Syria, said that an explosion in an oil tanker linked to Iran killed three people.

Meanwhile, the Iranian news site “Noor News” reported on the 25th of this month, that the tanker was a Syrian ship and that the fire was caused by the negligence of workers, according to Syrian military sources. There is only one dead person, and the information is present. complication （ Sacuso ） Action.