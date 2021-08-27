Intel Core i9-12900K v Geekbench test: porazí Ryzen 9 5950X

Source: HKEPC

Picture of Intel Alder Lake-S processor for LGA 1700 . socket Source: VideoCardz

Intel Processors Roadmap with Hybrid Alder Lake Source: Intel

Parameters for Alder Lake P (U28 and H45 configuration chipsets) and Alder Lake-S BGA (H55 configuration chipsets) processors according to the NotebookCheck website Source: NotebookCheck

According to a Sharkbay leak, Intel Alder Lake-S desktop processors will have a large LITTLE architecture with small Atom cores (source: PTT.cc) Source: Sharkbay



Intel Alder Lake-S processors with 16 cores in a benchmark Sandra database Zdroj: Sesoft Sandra

Intel Alder Lake-S with 16 Cores in Sandra Benchmarking Database Zdroj: Sesoft Sandra

Alleged increases in IPC in Tiger Lake (Willow Cove, WLC), Alder Lake (Golden Cove, GDC), Meteor Lake (Ocean Cove, OCC) and Gracemont Atoms (GMT) versus Skylake/SKL architecture by MebiuW leaker Source: MebiuW

DDR support on Intel Alder Lake processors (Source: PTT.cc/Sharkbay) Source: PTT.cc/Sharkbay



DDR support on Intel Alder Lake processors (Source: PTT.cc/Sharkbay) Source: PTT.cc/Sharkbay

Intel Alder Lake-S Desktop Processor Model for LGA 1700 . Socket Source: VideoCardz

Alder Lake-P processor in Geekbench database, CPU parameters Source: Geekbench

Alder Lake-P processor at Geekbench database, integrated GPU Source: Geekbench



Intel showed off its Alder Lake desktop processor at CES 2021. Note the 65W CPU box cooler used Source: Intel

Intel Alder Lake processor versions for mobile devices and laptops Source: HXL

Intel moves to 10nm Alder Lake processors Source: VideoCardz

Diagram of Intel Alder Lake-S Desktop Platform with 600 Series Chipset Source: VideoCardz



Data for sample EC for Alder Lake-S . processor Zdroj: Igor’s Laboratory

Release Notes HWiNFO v7 03 4460 Beta 1 Source: HWiNFO

Intel Alder Lake processors demo at Computex 2021 Source: Intel

Youtube Moore’s Law is Dead Information on Intel Alder Lake processors, June 2021 Zdroj: Moore’s Law



Youtube Moore’s Law is Dead Information on Intel Alder Lake processors, June 2021 Zdroj: Moore’s Law

Claimed parameters of Intel Alder Lake 125W desktop processors Source: Zhihu

Processor Intel Alder Lake A Sapphire Rapids Source: Intel

Z690 deska se socketem LGA 1700 pro Alder Lake processor Source: Bilibili



A table that lists the streams that Intel recommends for handling Alder Lake processor resources Source: Weibo

Coreboot code shows PL2 consumption per TDP or PL1 of Alder Lake processors Source: Coreboot

Coreboot code shows PL2 and PL4 consumption per TDP or PL1 of Alder Lake processors Source: Coreboot

This data comes directly from Intel and should be the default data Source: Coreboot



Core i9-12900K in Geekbench Benchmarking Database Source: Leakbench

Core i9-12900K in Geekbench Benchmarking Database Source: Leakbench

Core i9 12900K in Geekbench Benchmarking Database: subcore Source: Leakbench

Passed the first test of the Intel Core i9-12900K processor (Alder Lake). And Intel seems to have succeeded: It has overtaken the fastest 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X processor in single and multi-thread performance.

This week we focused a lot on Intel’s new Alder Lake processor architecture, which should significantly update its competitiveness. After theoretical research, the first very practical result has now appeared: the Core i9-12900K has appeared in the Geekbench database, which should be the most powerful Alder Lake for desktop. These are far from the final tests, they look big, and LITTLE could really jeopardize even the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

The result was noted on Leakbench’s Twitter profile and has already been deleted. But a picture was taken just in time. From him we know that the system tested with 32GB of DDR5 memory was most likely on the Intel reference board and with Windows 11 Pro. So the test may already have benefits Intel Tech Thread Manager, which makes Alder Lake work better (perhaps optimally) on Windows 11.

Core i9-12900K achieved 1893 Points in the single-threaded test and 17299 in mohair. Unfortunately, it is not possible to immediately come to a conclusion about the percentage of a processor that is faster than its predecessor or the competition, because the Geekbench score tends to be a large variance for the same CPU and we do not know if it is a rather low, high or typical score. Pro Core i9-11900K For example, the database states 1856, but also 1758 in a single threaded test, in the multifilament, this most powerful rocket lake, for example, has between 10 and 11 thousand points.

Despite this discrepancy, it appears to be a fairly safe victory for the Core i9-12900K over AMD’s now more powerful AM4 processor, the Ryzen 9 5950X. It should typically have a single-threaded strength just above 1700 points and a multi-threaded strength just under 17000 points. Overall, we expected Alder Lake’s win in single-thread performance should happen – due to Golden Cove’s higher IPC architecture versus Zen 3. But Alder Lake only has 24 threads – eight large 16-thread cores and only eight smaller Gracemont cores without a second thread, Which should also be weaker than Zen 3 cores. So, Alder Lake’s success is that it still outperforms the multi-threaded performance of the Ryzen 9 5950X, which has all 16 “big” and dual-threaded cores (32 in total).

Of course, this may not happen in all criteria. It would be better to evaluate only after the review is released. Intel may also have achieved this multi-threaded victory by allowing the processor to use significantly higher power consumption. According to previously leaked information Contains Core i9-12900K Boost power limit of 228WThat’s 60% higher than the Ryzen 9 5950X (which has a maximum consumption of 142 watts). And in multi-fiber power, the extra watts means extra power, limited to 142 watts, Alder Lake probably won’t have to beat anymore.

Core i9-12900K should have a base frequency of 3.2 GHz. According to the information leaked so far, the maximum single-core frequency of the Golden Cove large core is 5.3GHz and the maximum clock speed of all eight large cores is 5.0GHz. All effective Gracemont cores can run at 3.7GHz, with only half of them active at 3.9GHz. The processor has a 30 MB L3 cache and 125 Watts TDP, but as already mentioned, during overloading and loading all cores, the consumption can be much higher, even more than 200 Watts.

Other than that, Geekbench averages total scores from many subsets, and it’s a bit difficult to include an encryption score, which depends only on the AES decryption throughput, which otherwise isn’t very relevant to overall CPU performance. For example, recent Intel cores (Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake) affected the result thanks to the extended 512-bit VAES bus (Alder Lake can only use it in 256-bit, which probably has Zen 3).

Perhaps it is interesting to look at the result without AES. Geekbench states that the Core i9-12900K scored 1,614 single points on integer tasks and 1,980 on floating-point tasks (encoding had 4,990 points, which is the reason for such a big impact). There are 17133 points in multi-threads in the integer test and 18588 in the floating point (encoding is only 11717, because it may have already saturated the RAM capacity). Even those scores are a few percent higher than the Ryzen 9 5950X.

Gallery: Leaks and information about Intel Alder Lake processors

The numbers are likely to improve

So now take this score by a large margin, we think he didn’t say the last word and Alder Lake might actually be more powerful – it’s very likely that it will produce a single thread score of over 2,000.

Geekbench as a test is generally sensitive to different influences. In addition to better performance on Linux or macOS than on Windows, for example, the i9-12900K was tested using “balanced” power management rather than “high performance” and also around the relatively slow DDR5 memory. Although at 4800MHz efficiently, and therefore with high throughput, but perhaps with a CAS latency of 40 cycles (according to the very slow JEDEC standard), while the later excited modules probably have a better latency. These two things in and of themselves can reduce performance quite a bit and it’s possible that an immature motherboard and firmware hasn’t been fully integrated, as it won’t launch until a couple of months later.

Source: TheeakbenchAnd Video CardsAnd HKEPC