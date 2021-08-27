Two wheelchair basketball teams beat Great Britain | free press

TOKYO (AP) – German wheelchair basketball teams are on their way to the Paralympics quarterfinals. In Tokyo, the men surprisingly defeated world and European champions Great Britain with a time of 71:59 and took their first victory after a narrow opening defeat to gold favorites USA (55:58).

The women around the brigade-carrier Marieke Miller also triumphed over Great Britain with a score of 53:35. For them, this was the second success in the second match.

Against the British favorites, the men’s decision was made after a balanced first half thanks to a strong third quarter (26:15). The Germans easily achieved the lead that they had gained over time. The best shooters were Thomas Boehm (27 points) and Andrei Pennick (17). Born in England, Joseph Bestwick earned three points for the German team. The next contender is Australia on Saturday.

Women who are not defeated yet do better. The team of national coach Denis Nohl also had no problems with Great Britain and, thanks to a strong defensive performance, achieved a second victory in the championship. Miller and Katharina Lange (16) were the best shooters with 21 points. The Canadians, who are also undefeated, are waiting for the German team on Saturday.