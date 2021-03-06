Realme C21 was launched, it comes with Helio G35, it has 3 rear cameras and a 5000mAh battery.

There is a new paradigm to follow again for the realme brand, this time in the realme Narzo 30 Series family in a small version like Realme Narzo 30A phone But it is definitely a model that plays games with the power of MediaTek’s Helio G85 and with a 6000 mAh battery, and supports 18W fast charging, as well as other features that the team uses. iphone-droid.net It will be brought for review moderately

Equipment in the box

Realme Narzo 30A Box comes in bright colors according to the style of realme Narzo series, allowing us to slide right away. The equipment inside the box includes a realme Narzo 30A with protective film, an 18W (9V / 2A) adapter, a SIM tray device, a USB Type-C cable, and a basic user guide. And product warranty card

Body design

The design of realme Narzo 30A looks a little strange, but it is beautiful. With a two-part pattern where the top is a smooth surface the bottom will be like a diagonal wave line, but in reality when touched it will be smooth on the back cover. And the color that we have is laser blue that leaves a brilliant greenish-blue at all. The other available color will be Black Laser Black.

By carrying it, it is considered very comfortable. Leave the box where there are few fingerprints. So you don’t have to keep wiping all the time

While the display comes in the form of a drop, the Mini-drop Full Screen is integrated with the front camera. The work of various applications is very vivid, the size of the 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution and it monitors things was at standard level

Let’s take a look around the device. It starts at the top of the screen plus there is a front camera and it also has a second speaker for conversation.

The different operation buttons both the volume down and the power button are all on the right side. On the left side of the device there is a tray for inserting two NanoSIM cards and adding another separate MicroSD card.

On the bottom of the device there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, next to it is the first microphone, USB Type-C port and the main speaker.

Finally, there is a dual camera setup on the back. With a real camera the active tabs will be on the left side. On the right side there is a square for writing the word AI and next to it is the LED flash while in the center of the device there is a fingerprint scanning sensor.

The most important thing we want to introduce in the realme Narzo 30A is the supplied 6000mAh battery, which can be used for almost a whole day without worries. There is also an 18W fast charger, while the camera is used to take general photos well according to realme style, and there are several modes available, including Portrait, AI or black and white photos from B&W Portrait lenses.

How are they doing? To preview the realme Narzo 30A, I have to say that the design is absolutely amazing. Color screen and it also comes with Helio G85 gaming chip, in addition to a 6000mAh battery that allows everyone to play, waiting to continue. You can get it soon.