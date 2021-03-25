Inside Man, David Tennant as crew on new Netflix series with Stanley Tucci

Doctor is a star, David Tennant He will join Stanley Tucci in the new BBC mini-series, distributed internationally by Netflix, Inside Man, created by Sherlock maker Steven Moffat. Tennant and Tucci will also be joined by Dracula Dolly Wells, who is the star of Sin Lydia West.

The man’s plot centers around an American prisoner sentenced to death, a quiet town parish priest in England and a mathematics professor, who are trapped together in a cellar. There is no further news regarding the story that will be told on the show but it has been announced that it will consist of four episodes, with A sudden and unprecedented ending, Which appears to be only known by Stephen Moffat and also oblivious to Netflix and BBC.

The Inside Man movie will be directed primarily by Paul McGuigan, Already on top of some episodes of Sherlock. It will also produce Moffat’s wife, Sue Virtue, who is excited about the project and doesn’t wait for it to start.

The series was ordered by the BBC in 2019, but has seen several slowdowns over the past year and a half.

David Tennant is best known for his role as the tenth doctor in the science fiction series Doctor Who and for appearances in series such as Broadchurch, Good Omens and Jessica Jones, as well as his role as Barty Crouch Jr. in Harry Potter.

Stanley Tucci recently starred in Robert Zemeckis’ The Witches, and in 2021 he will be in cinemas with The King’s Man – The Origins, directed by Matthew Vaughn.

In 2020, David Tennant starred in the movie Doctor Who ‘minisode’.