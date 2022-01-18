In pictures – Judge Ghada Aoun placed a prohibition against behavior

The media department of the “The People Want Reform of the System” group issued the following statement:

As a continuation of the series of judicial procedures and in sympathy with the decision to ban the travel of Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, which was issued by the Appeal Public Prosecutor in Mount Lebanon, Judge Ghada Aoun, based on the criminal complaint submitted by the Legal Department of the People Wants to Reform the System.

And based on the factual and legal reasons for the new judicial request to place a sign prohibiting the disposal of movable and immovable property submitted today by the lawyers of the said legal department, they are Professors Haitham Ezzo, Hassan Bazzi, Najib Farhat, Pierre Al-Haddad, Pierre Gemayel, Joseph Wanis, Malak Hamiya, Jean Pierre Khalifa, Ali Kalot, Basil Abbas, Hanan Jawad, and with the participation of investigative journalist Joey Haddad and head of the State Restoration Gathering, Dr. Hassan Khalil.

In the session that was scheduled today to interrogate the defendant ruler and meet him with the circuit’s lawyer as a complaining party, and as a result of his insistence on fleeing from justice and in order to preserve the legal consequences that will result from the public and private rights related to the unit of criminal acts attributed to the ruler, the Appeal Public Prosecutor in Mount Lebanon decided to issue a decision based on a complaint Our group decided to place a prohibition sign on all real estate and cars belonging to the Governor of the Banque du Liban and to inform the Secretariat of the Land Registry in Al-Matn and the Vehicles and Vehicles Registration Authority to implement the decision immediately in accordance with its wording.

The people’s group wants to reform the system. The free Lebanese people pledged that they will continue their battle in defense of them and their rights against this financial and political authority that destroyed the state, impoverished the people, stole the future of their children, stole public money, robbed depositors of their money and earned their lives serving its personal interests, stressing that it is leading a huge national battle. Against all political juntas and for any political group they belonged to.