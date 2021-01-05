In January on Netflix one episode at a time

Netflix is ​​changing programming and returning to give its series (or at least one in particular) the magic of waiting for the release of the new episode that has been missing since the broadcast giant went viral around the world. If the new TV series is shown on the platform with all the episodes together, then when it comes to Snowpiercer, they change cards a little. In fact, the new season of the series Desperate will begin in January on Netflix on a weekly basis, one episode at a time, just like the good old days and just like it did in its first season. The first episode of the horrific television series based on the screenplay of Academy Award winner Bong Joon is the one that tells the story of the lives of some survivors of Ice Earth, which will be released on Netflix on January 26 and will be followed weekly by all others.

Snowpiercer 2: New episode every Wednesday

Snowpiercer is one of the very few offerings on the platform that includes late programming with weekly releases. Netflix will release each episode the next day of its debut on the US channel TNT as every episode will be previewed in the US every Tuesday night. Thus, the broadcasting platform that owns the international distribution rights will schedule the release of the ten episodes of the new season of Snowpiercer every Wednesday from January 26 to March 23.

While awaiting the release of the season’s first episode, here’s a trailer for Snowpiercer 2 that looks really promising.

Snowpiercer 2: the trailer



