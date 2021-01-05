Mexico offers political asylum to Julian Assange

(Updated 5:30 p.m.) – Mexico has offered political asylum to Julian Assange. This came from official sources, on the day when the British judiciary refused the request to extradite the founder of WikiLeaks to the United States of America. The offer of political asylum to Assange was announced by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a press conference. “I will ask the foreign minister to take the necessary steps to demand the British government release Assange and that Mexico offer political asylum,” the head of state said. The 49-year-old Australian activist has been detained for months in a high-security prison on the outskirts of London.
Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice says that the United States is “very disappointed” with the decision of the British authorities. “Although we are very disappointed with the court’s final decision – as he explains – we are glad that the United States has overcome every legal issue raised,” said State Department spokesman Mark Rimondi, adding that the United States will continue to request Assange’s extradition. In particular, the court rejected all of Mr. Assange’s arguments regarding political motives, political crime, due process, and freedom of expression. We will continue to demand the extradition of Assange to the United States. ”