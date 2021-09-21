I’m indifferent to Ivana, and I’m going to marry Tara after all! Sha cut, surprised everyone by answering EX!

I’m indifferent to Ivana, and I’m going to marry Tara after all! Sha cut, surprised everyone by answering EX!

Nenad Alex Cha He admitted that he is not currently in a relationship with Tarom SimovBut to marry her when reconciliation is done.

“Will Tara marry after all the scandals now?” It was the name, and he answered from the cannon:

Nenad Alex Cha
Image: screen printing

“Yes! But what if that’s the case. I’m free now.”

I can sit and calm down. I’m kidding, I’m fine now, really, I crashed after leaving the co-op, that’s right, it took me a long time to get together and continue to live a normal life, I’m living that normal life now, not real life. I’ve been under the impression of reality for a long time, here, now I’m not, so I’m fine,” Sha reveals, adding:

“I’m not with Tara, we’re definitely not together. You never know what day brings and what night brings, but not right now. I haven’t even exchanged a message with my ex, we haven’t heard from each other at all, I don’t need to see her “She was alive.”

See also  US Election: Trump's attempt to block the testimony of the Palestinian Authority results

Then the rapper touched on his ex-wife Ivana and her relationship with Vladimir Tomovich.

“I don’t care. People don’t understand how indifferent I am. I am indifferent. She has the right to do whatever she wants, everything is a straight line. Let her be happy. At first it all worked out, then we became friends. We talked about her several times. It didn’t work out, I have nothing bad to say about her.”

Vladimir Tomovich, Ivana Aleksic, Nenad Aleksic Sha
Photo: Sonia Spasic, Nemanja Nikolic

Kurir.rs/IB

Delivery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *