Johnston is one of Katsuta para Finlandia at PortalAutomotriz.com

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Challenge driver made the news today (Tuesday) with Keaton Williams missing round 10 of the championship.

Katsota and Williams missed the Acropolis Eco Rally Greece earlier this month after Williams traveled home due to a family emergency. This morning, he confirmed on his social media pages that the cases are still ongoing.

Johnston broke up with young Hyundai driver Oliver Solberg last week and will take part in the meeting in Jyväskylä.

Takamoto Katsuta had a great season with a opening podium at Safari Rally Kenya

He already has experience on the best ride in the World Rally Championship, having driven Solberg in an i20 World Rally Car twice this year and is believed to have been working closely with Daniel Barrett, who co-piloted Katsuta before his back injury in Estonia.

“I will compete [en] Katsota announced the Finland Rally with Aaron Johnston. “I’m so excited, we’re going to do our best! And I have to say, thanks to Dan for his great support behind us. [como] Always “.

Katsuta is currently sixth in the standings after a strong first half of the year he secured his first podium at the Kenya Safari Rally in June. He retired in Estonia and Belgium, but had previously chosen Finland as one of his favorite gatherings.