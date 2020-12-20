If Samsung’s Galaxy S21 gets this feature, there’s no reason to get the Note 21

The Samsung Galaxy Note series may also be discontinued in 2021. The past few years have seen it become more compatible with the Galaxy S family, and a new hint that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be compatible with the company’s stylus technology – the S Pen – makes me wonder why the company intends to work. Note 21 at all.

According to Samsung’s Chief Mobile Communications Officer, TM Roh, the company “pays attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and is excited to add some of its favorite features to other devices in our lineup.”

This does not explicitly confirm that the Galaxy S21 series will be compatible with the S Pen, but it strongly indicates that. The S Pen is the main distinguishing factor of the note, and that too matches a variety of other rumors we’ve heard.

In a way, it makes sense to consider that Samsung was already rumored to be killing the Galaxy Note series. The S Pen is a feature that defines the family of phones, and leaks indicate that it will be included as an add-on to devices such as future folds, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, in addition to the Galaxy S’s flagship line.

Why does it persist?

This week, separately from this comment directly from Samsung, a company official suggested, albeit anonymously – contrary to some previous rumors – that the Galaxy Note 21 is still happening.

In an interview with Yonhap News (South Korean News Agency) “We are preparing to launch the Galaxy Note series next year,” said a source who works for Samsung.

So what’s the defining feature of the Galaxy Note 21? If the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Z Fold 3 support the S Pen, would the Note 21 be unique because it has a stylus slot? That wouldn’t be a sufficient reason to encourage people to buy it.

The Galaxy Note series used to be the big brother of the Galaxy S series. It comes later in the year with more impressive technology, the S Pen, and a larger screen – until recently – for those who want the largest phone possible.

It can be said that the original Galaxy Note was the gradient device that saw the proliferation of large phones. She was instrumental in introducing the phrase “phablet” and was derided by some for its sheer size when it was announced in 2011.

But in 2020, the Galaxy S series features a device for those who want a huge screen.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (Image credit: Future)

I didn’t like the Galaxy S20 Ultra as much as I did the Galaxy S20 or the Galaxy S20 Plus, and that’s mostly because the price of the S20 Ultra was so high. But if you want to spend it, it sports a 6.9-inch screen (the same size as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra) and its display is arguably better overall.

There isn’t much in it, but the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s screen is a bit brighter and has a slightly higher resolution as well. So only the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with the S Pen is left to distinguish itself.

If Samsung continues its plans – and I can’t take a day off the business without breaking the new Galaxy S21 Ultra rumors – for a Galaxy S21 model with a massive screen and S Pen support, you can opt for it instead from the Note 21.

As we’ve seen consistently from Samsung, the lines between the Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Note are fading more than ever, and we may soon be at a point where it’s unclear why this second series even exists.

However, Samsung may have a completely game-changing moment with the Galaxy Note 21, by including new high-end features that none of us have seen. Hopefully this is the case, but for now it appears the Galaxy S21 Ultra has eaten a large slice of Note 21 pie.