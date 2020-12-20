If Samsung’s Galaxy S21 gets this feature, there’s no reason to get the Note 21

2 hours ago Elena Rowse
If Samsung's Galaxy S21 gets this feature, there's no reason to get the Note 21

The Samsung Galaxy Note series may also be discontinued in 2021. The past few years have seen it become more compatible with the Galaxy S family, and a new hint that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be compatible with the company’s stylus technology – the S Pen – makes me wonder why the company intends to work. Note 21 at all.

According to Samsung’s Chief Mobile Communications Officer, TM Roh, the company “pays attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and is excited to add some of its favorite features to other devices in our lineup.”

