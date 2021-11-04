“I have prostate cancer”

Terrible ad written in a letter: A Netflix representative talked about the discovered tumor during an interview with doctors

Joe Exotic He is best known for his biographical documentary on Netflix, Tiger King. American businessman in Prison from 2018 To try to hire someone to kill Carol Baskin And other cases from the indictment that sentenced him to 22 years in prison.

It’s right from the county jail Grady a Chikasha, in a Oklahoma, who wrote a letter talking about her unfavorable circumstances, the latter being published thanks to the staff to whom she was addressed.

Netflix, Joe Exotic’s message to his fans

In the letter written on a piece of paper, from Oklahoma prisonAnd Joe Exotic He wanted people to know: “Everyone, my face is sad I have to tell you that the doctors called me today to inform them that my prostate biopsy came back with severe cancer, I’m still waiting for the results of other tests”.

An ad that leaves you dumbfounded, but what a stranger He always faces in his own way: “Right now, I don’t want anyone’s pity, and I’m sure Carol will actually celebrate. What I need is for the world to be my voice, and have proof that I’m not me. There’s no reason for the county attorney to continue, so I can go home and get treated.” myself and enjoy the life I left with my loved ones! Everyone say a prayer and be my voice”.