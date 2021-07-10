Michelle Williams will be one of the six wives of Henry VIII

The actress is the heroine of Karim Ainouz’s first movie in English

The American actress will actually be the heroine of the upcoming work of Ainouz cream She will play Catherine Parr, the last of Henry VIII’s six wives. firebrandIt will be the English-language debut of the Brazilian director of Algerian descent, is highly regarded at festivals and will tell how Barr managed to survive the brutal reign of Henry VIII.

firebrand It will enter UK production in early 2022 and Gabrielle Tana will be produced (already behind successes like Philomena e The ship was buried) by Magnolia My Films. The script will be handled by Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth, pens who have recently made successful series such as Kill Eve.

“I couldn’t be happier when I show on screen the anonymous story of Catherine Barr, a very intelligent woman who so inspires me and who has been largely invisible, or certainly under-represented in English history,” said Aunoz. “Much is known about the tyrannical rule of Henry VIII and those who died and suffered at his hands, but my focus here is on a woman who has not only managed to survive but thrive. This is a reimagining of a movie.” “, a psychological horror film set in a Tudor courthouse; a story of intrigue, agency, and survival. Having Michelle Williams as this extraordinary woman, an actress of immeasurable talent and passion, is a dream come true.”

In the next few days, Aounuz will be the protagonist of the Cannes Film Festival, where he will show his latest work there mountain seasAnd the. In recent years, however, his hidden life Won Un Certain Regard at Cannes 2019. His documentary too الوثائق THF Central Airport, At Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport, he managed in 2018 to snatch the Amnesty International Prize at the Berlinale in 2018.