Huawei MatePad will solve your study dilemmas

The school year is in full swing, so it makes sense to ask yourself if you have everything to function optimally. Also a tablet device, which is considered the most universal device when it comes to learning support, as it is easy to carry and offers everything at your fingertips.

Huawei MatePad is equipped with many features for engaging and effective learning. You’ll appreciate the eye-pleasing way in which long-term use won’t be tiring, the performance, and the M-Pencil for easy note-taking.

Unprecedented comfort

During the day, you actually spend a lot of time looking at small smartphone screens and reading educational materials, so you will be able to appreciate the benefits of the tablet. For example, the large screen, which has an aspect ratio of 84%, is equipped with Huawei ClariVu technology. Its algorithms eliminate ghosting and improve contrast ratio. There is also a convenient way to read books in electronic form, which simulates the readability of printed texts on paper.

In addition, the tablet will alert you, for example, if you have been staring at the screen for too long, looking at it closely or from the side. This was confirmed by the German laboratory TÜV Rheinland regarding the ability to filter blue light. All this with one purpose: to help maintain eye health!

The pen as a way to unleash creativity

Learning involves writing or drawing notes or notes that help you later understand the material. For this purpose, the MatePad tablet is equipped with an M-Pencil stylus. Since it recognizes up to 4,096 pressure levels and only has a 20ms delay, it is ideal for sketching and drawing, and with it you can also create quick notes, shopping lists, and the like. Already installed apps, like Sky, support the Pencil and let you get the most out of it.

Meanwhile, Huawei Notepad supports the inclusion of multimedia content in notes, including photos and audio clips. Ideal while accompanying a lecturer speaking too quickly or less clearly. If typing doesn’t suit you, you can attach an optional magnetic wireless keyboard to the keyboard and use it as if you were using a laptop.

Video chat with peers

Ideas grow and develop when you talk about them with others, sometimes even when you are apart from each other. Then comes the front camera with an 8 million sensor and a 107-degree viewing angle. Much more than the 78-degree angle of the tablet’s standard front cameras. In addition, the MatePad is equipped with the FollowCam function, by which it monitors the camera and adapts the movement in the scene, making the video chat more interactive.

However, it’s not just the video that matters while chatting online. The sound quality is equal or more important, as you need to understand the other person without major problems. To this end, the Huawei MatePad has the advantage that, with the help of four built-in microphones, effectively picks up speech while reducing ambient noise.

Impressive long battery life

It shouldn’t happen that in the middle of working on the screen, you receive a notification that the battery is nearly empty while not near any socket or that you have forgotten the power supply at home. Fortunately, the Huawei MatePad is equipped with a 7250mAh battery and algorithms to increase the efficiency of consumption and saving, so nothing like this will not happen to you. According to test results in Huaweia Labs, the battery lasts up to 12 hours of continuous playback of HD (1080p) videos or 12 hours of continuous web surfing.

So why not pay for the perfect companion on your educational journey?