A new Android feature will prevent you from logging into pages or people while you are deep inside the phone

Google really wants us to stop staring at the phone, and as part of its push for digital luxury, the new feature added by the American giant will reprimand us for that.

After years of trying to get us to use our phones more and more, tech giants have in recent years tried to alleviate our addictions. Google is constantly trying to put features and apps that lead to a little bit of mobile release under the umbrella of Digital Wellbeing – and now it wants us to do that, even when we’re walking down the street.

The app said raise your head

The feature, which first time users identified on the developer forum XDA, I started reaching out to users under a very apt name – alert. Once turned on, you will start receiving alerts from your device – if you use it while walking – and the device will give you attention where you are heading, stay alert and search from the device.

The feature will, of course, require a subscription – which means you’ll need to authorize the device to track your traffic to know when to wake you up, because Google doesn’t want to overburden itself on billions more Android users.

The feature, as mentioned, was found deep in the Android beta in November 2020 – and it’s now already starting to hit users – when Google’s Pixel device users will be the first to enjoy a feature. In these screenshots, you can see that Google offers users the option to alert them when they go, but at the same time warns, “Be careful, Heads Up does not replace your need for attention (where you are going, AA)”.

Google’s new feature will ask you, if you choose to use it (when it reaches you), to have permissions to access the device’s location and of course specify that you are on the go in order to inundate you with various alerts. Attention.





What is digital luxury anyway?

Digital Wellbeing is a suite of tools and services provided by Apple and Google designed to track our screen time, the apps we use a lot, and also a few tools for parents who want to manage their kids’ screen time – a feature that becomes important on days when they don’t have a lot. From working outdoors, as happened during a global pandemic, for example.

In the last years Google has released several applications on the “experimental” standard in the field of digital wellbeing In an effort to get us to give up some smartphones, it even tried to convince us of that Print a paper envelope and put the machine in to make it “stupid” So we will not use it often.

Additionally, on Google – as reported – In the past, the smartphone makers that work with them have been urged to offer digital wellbeing features To the Romans on Android and that they will not hide them in the depths of the OS – otherwise it will impose penalties on them such as denying access to its services.













