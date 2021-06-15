How was the “G7” Japan evaluated? Opinions on China policy are divided… Dangerous points from the US media: J-CAST NEWS[عرض النص الكامل]

The G7 (G7 Summit) held in Cornwall, England on June 13, 2021 (local time) concluded with the adoption of the Summit Declaration.

The declaration contained many words to rein in China, bearing in mind the “One Belt, One Road” initiative promoted by China. The issues surrounding the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and Hong Kong called for respect for human rights and freedoms, and for the East China Sea and the South China Sea, “we firmly oppose attempts to unilaterally change the status quo and increase tensions.” However, there are temperature differences between the participating countries regarding how hard they should take it to China. The trends in Japan were not always presented in the Western media, but among them, regarding Japan’s position, it was “cautious” and “most hesitant” that a tough stance might backfire.

This was the first time that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attended the G7 summit (photo from the Prime Minister’s Office website).

US government official “UK, Canada and France immediately support Mr Biden’s opinion”

The Washington Post clearly published the temperature difference between the participating countries in June, with the headline “President Biden calls on G7 to take tough stance on China, but not all allies are enthusiastic.” This article was reported before dawn on the 13th (Japan). time).

In the article, Mr. Biden’s tough stance on China

“We have deep trade relations with China and we are expected to cooperate on climate change measures, but policy toward China has become a central component of the Biden administration’s foreign policy. However, Mr. Biden said the G7 does. Some leaders meeting at the summit are less willing to reach out to the Chinese government.” On Labor Practices (Editor: With Forced Labor in Mind) from Mr. Biden.”

Having explained this, and based on the story of a senior US government official, he touched on the differences in each country’s positions.

A senior US government official told reporters after discussing a summit on how to deal with China.

“The concerns about China’s actions are the same, but there are disagreements about how to respond.”

and so on and so on. In accordance with Article

(The official) said Britain, Canada and France immediately backed Mr. Biden’s opinion, but it was not immediately clear what other countries were.

This is. The “other countries” are Japan, Germany and Italy. The article notes that Germany “exports millions of cars to China annually” and is “one of the allies concerned that its tough stance on China could backfire.” Japan, which is also a trading partner, is wary of a “counterproductive”. As for Italy, it has already announced its participation in the “One Belt, One Road” initiative.