How to play Wordle multiple times in the same day

Wordle, the trendy game, makes you want more by challenging you with just one word a day. With this simple trick, you can play more than once a day.

It is the trendy game, which thousands of users talk about on social networks to comment on whether they got the right score or, on the contrary, did not have the best day guessing the keyword today. refer to Wordle, a daily game in which you should Guess the hidden word in only six attempts. It also happened to me: Once I started playing, I just wanted to I spend my whole day just guessing words.

However, there is one major difference that separates Wordle from other addictive games: There is only one challenge per day. When I discovered it, I started looking for sections in the game itself that would allow me to play back days’ lyrics, but that’s not possible. However, there is another way that allows it Play Wordle multiple times in the same dayAnd in this article, we explain it to you. If you love solving these word puzzles as much as I do, you’ll love knowing it to keep improving your technique.

How to play Wordle more than once a day in an easy way

It started as an English-only game, but It quickly became popular in Spanish Thanks to the release of Daniel Rodríguez known as Daniel FRG. In fact, the success of this game is such that even Google created an Easter egg in the search engine as a tribute. Unfortunately, the inconvenience that we all find when playing the game is that We can only solve one word a day.

That’s what we thought at first, because you just have to dig around a bit to discover the many ways that allow us to play Wordle more than once a day. The first is give a chance to Wordle-like gamesso in Google Play Store There are free games with similar names They have the same process.

Another alternative to playing Wordle multiple times in the same day is to use Multilingual WordleIt is a website where you can find Words in 12 different languages. If you’ve mastered anything beyond Spanish, you just have to dare to give this interesting version a chance. In my case, I usually also try it in EnglishGood way to update my knowledge of this language. Sometimes the word to solve is easy, so you don’t always have to master the language to guess it.

The best thing about Wordle Multilanguage is that it is renewed every day 5, 6 and 7 letter words, This is it, you have to Solve three daily challenges. So if we add that it is available in several languages, with this version you can play several times a day without having to resort to other applications. Eye, you can play a lot From a mobile phone as well as from a computer.

Finally, there is another option to play Wordle more than once a day. its name Wordle archive And as we can guess from its name, it’s a file Collects all the words puzzles that have been posted Until now. This version, developed by Devang Thakkar, is updated daily to add the latest word in the game. As you can see if you enter the web, Wordle It’s in English.

While we wait for the wordle in Spanish that collects all the words that have appeared so far, you can go Practice your English With this Wordle archive. In the date of writing these words, there are 234 words waiting for you to guess, All of them have 5 letters. Simply use the top buttons to move from one word to another, go directly to the last or first word, or view a menu where you can choose the exact number.

In short, to run Wordle several times a day, you can download other similar applications on your mobile phone, use Wordle Multilanguage, and finally, try Wordle Archive. One way or another, everyone will let you Develop your skills to Show your friends that you are the best in this game.

