A study suggests that it can alter your metabolism

A study indicates that there is a relationship between charging the phone next to the bed during sleep and diabetes and obesity. Let’s see what the explanation is.

If you are one of those They leave the phone charging next to the bed while they sleepThis study is of great interest to you. If you’re not, you’re interested, too, because research related to your health may be useful in the future. Attention, because charging the mobile phone in the room when sleeping can Change your metabolismwhich can lead to diseases such as Diabetes and obesity.

This refers to a study conducted by British scientists, As reported by GizchinaNoting that charging the smartphone in the bedroom It affects the secretion of melatonin. Let’s see in detail what the experts found after the investigation and The advice they shared to avoid Charging the mobile while sleeping is dangerous.

Why you shouldn’t charge your phone while you sleep

It’s been a few years since we confirmed it Charging your smartphone overnight isn’t bad for the batteryBut is it bad for you if he is by your side? British scientists conducted a study of Analyzing the health effects of charging your phone while you sleep. According to these experts, having the phone next to you while you sleep while it is connected to the charger affects the secretion of melatonin, which may cause symptoms such as diabetes or obesity.

Research shows that a smartphone in “standby” mode emits electromagnetic radiation of 2.3 milli Gauss, which is a value Increases to 3.4 milli gauss When we put it to download. What is more, Distance also has a big impact. That we leave to charge the mobile phone. For example, if we have a distance of only 5 centimeters, the radiation will be 1 milligauss, and it drops to 0.3 milligaus if we move it further to 15 centimeters.

This radiation is what affects the body’s secretion of melatonin, which is very important when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep. If we sleep next to the phone, The quality of sleep worsens and directly affects the metabolismWhich may lead to symptoms such as diabetes or obesity.

To avoid these serious health consequences, experts recommend Turn off the mobile phone If he is next to you while you sleep. If you can’t turn it off, advise Leave it in a nearby roomFor example, the hallway. Either way, it’s the best You don’t have your smartphone by your side while you sleepless connected to the charger.

