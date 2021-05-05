How to avoid VPN problems when connecting to mobile data

Internet does not work with VPN connected to Windows via mobile data

On many occasions we have to Share mobile data You have internet on the computer. For example, if we are traveling and riding on public transport, as we do not have another connection. Also if the Wi-Fi is working badly and we need to keep surfing. It is a widely used alternative.

The problem is that sometimes errors can arise Limited connection. We can even see how we cannot open any network app. This appears in some cases when we use a VPN in Windows and connect via mobile data.

Suppose we need to use a VPN to access a corporate server or bypass geoblocks. We are contacting red Wi-Fi And everything works fine. However, we tried Windows mobile data and the connection stopped. We are trying to sail and there is no way.

On many occasions when sharing data from a mobile phone, we may encounter problems of this kind. There might be a conflict with the network, a bad configuration, some of the installed programs do not allow us to navigate normally … but fortunately there are some recommendations that we can take into consideration.

Prevent VPN from disconnecting when sharing mobile data

Windows is currently the most widely used operating system on desktop computers. This means that when a problem of this type arises, it can affect many users. It is convenient to take measures and be able to solve them. If it is in Connect the Internet to a VPNAnd while we are sharing mobile data, no connection we can take some advice into consideration.

Make sure the player allows data sharing

The first step we have to do is to make sure that the operator allows mobile data to be shared. Although there are fewer and fewer, there are phone companies that do not allow tethering and calling from Windows.

We can also get some kind of Limit activation. For example, configure Windows optimized usage and that it does not allow us to communicate through network share with mobile and it is not really a VPN problem. We can exclude this if we contact the network directly without activating the program.

Disconnect the network and restart devices

Another key point is to completely disconnect the network and Reboot devices. This can fix some errors that may arise. It should be done on our mobile phone with which we are sharing the network, as well as from Windows. We have to restart it thus check if the problem is resolved.

Disable IPv6

It might happen that the VPN does not work with it IPv6. This is the reason in some cases and we can easily solve it in Windows 10. To do this we have to go to Start and access Control Panel, Network, Internet, Network Center and Shared Resources and click on Change adapter settings, which is the second option on the left.

Now we have to select the network of interest to us, click the second button and click on Properties. There we will see some options, among which we will see Internet Protocol version 6. We will have to uncheck the box and apply the changes.

Change the VPN server

VPNs usually have an A large number of servers That we can call. Not all of them work the same way and it is very common to have problems with many of them. This causes us problems connecting to a poorly functioning one.

If we see that there is no internet when we are connected to a VPN with Windows and share the connection, we can start the program and move to another server. We can choose another site, as this might cause problems.

Update the software

Without a doubt, another option to consider is Software update successfully. Here we must implement both the VPN itself and the operating system. Sometimes weaknesses appear that need to be corrected and this is achieved thanks to updates. We can even get performance improvements.

Reinstall the VPN

If everything we’ve mentioned had no effect, then there would be no choice but Reinstall the VPN. It can happen that a component is corrupted, some configuration we did incorrectly and it was not resolved. Therefore, we completely uninstall the program and reinstall it from scratch. In many cases this solves the problem.

Program of change

It is another obvious alternative. It may happen that the VPN that we use is incompatible with mobile communications or it does not work directly for an independent reason. There are several options available on the net, both free and paid. Of course, we recommend using the latter to avoid problems that might affect privacy.

Check for malware

The problem could be somewhat Malware? It is another possibility that we do not download it. There are many types of malware that can affect us. Numerous threats that can somehow affect the performance of our computers and have failures when connected.

To do this, the best we can do is install security software. Good antivirus software can prevent threats from entering, but it can also detect and eliminate malicious software that is already on your computer. There are many different programs that help us keep our equipment in good condition.

In short, these are some of the options we can consider if VPN doesn’t work in Windows when connecting via mobile data. It’s something that could happen and fortunately we can use some of these recommendations to try to remedy the failure.