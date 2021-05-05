The Covid-19 variant identified in the UK is arriving in Oaxaca

Oaxaca

Two foreign tourists That in the beginning of April they visited Coastal Municipality of San Pedro Mixtepec It has been identified as a vector from SARS-CoV variant B.1.1.7 del-2, Which was found at the end of 2020 in United kingdom It is characterized by Faster spread.

The entity’s health authorities are already analyzing whether there are associated cases in the community, instead Health Services Epidemiology Unit Select that Both cases were discovered when foreigners went to a special laboratory to take the sample they demand so that they could leave the country.

The mutation in the structure of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 disease has produced variants, in addition to B.1.1.7, Eight types of SARS-CoV-2 have been found to circulate in the stateDo not worry and An alert to identify B.1.617 already identified is in San Luis Potosi.

In this Tuesday’s cutoff, the SSO reported 12 new deaths and 98 cases of COVID-19, with Oaxaca accumulating 3,507 deaths and 46,114 infections.

