Eurosport 4K will be broadcasting the Olympic Games in Germany in HD + for the first …

Munich (OTS) – For the first time, sports fans in Germany can experience the Olympic Games in UHD HDR picture quality. Eurosport 4K Events Channel is available from July 23 to August 8 in HD + on UHD1 and presents Tokyo 2020, the most prominent sporting events of the summer and perhaps the most important Olympic Games so far in UHD HDR. Viewers can look forward to the ultimate in TV enjoyment and enjoy over 200 hours of live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Full HD, including the opening and closing ceremonies.

“2021 is an exceptional year for sports fans and the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be of particular interest. Our goal is to offer viewers in Germany the best viewing experience and we are proud to be broadcasting on Eurosport 4K with our partner HD + Olympic Games in Germany for the first time in UHD HDR quality. Sports fans will love the sparkle.” They will be able to enjoy all the emotions and the impressive stories of the Olympic Games intensely, ”says Susan Aagner, Managing Director of Discovery Germany.

“The demand for UHD content is increasing more than ever, because homes in Germany already have more than 20 million UHD TVs. In addition, many consumers are planning to equip themselves with the latest technology,” said George Agnes, General Manager of HD PLUS GmbH. The year is one of the highlights of sporting events. That is why we are especially pleased that, together with Eurosport 4K, we are presenting to all sports fans a visual presentation never seen before. You will be able to experience the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 at home with all your emotions more intensely than Ever “.

The Eurosport 4K Events Channel will be available via satellite on UHD1 in HD + and will feature all the major live highlights of each competition day in the Olympics.

Also in UHD: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics will follow right after the Olympics: Just 180 days after Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 will be the next big sporting event, which viewers can also enjoy in UHD HDR. The partnership between the parent company Discovery and HD + Eurosport includes not only the summer edition, but also the Winter Olympics, which will take place from 4 to 20 February 2022. This means that sports fans in Germany can watch the next two Olympic Games in great image quality.

Reception with UHD and HD + TV

In addition to satellite reception via ASTRA 19.2 East, UHD TV is a prerequisite for a very impressive Olympic experience. Viewers can activate their HD + channel package in a way that suits them. HD + is already integrated into many UHD TVs. For all other devices, access is easily available via an HD + UHD receiver or HD + unit.

UHD1 reception parameters by HD +:

Transponder: 1.035

Frequency: 10.994MHz (horizontal)

Modulation: DVB-S2, 8PSK

Encoding: 22,000ms / s

FEC 5/6

