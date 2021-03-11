Saybye to Microsoft Edge: Important info about the end

Microsoft is finally shutting down the old version of its Edge browser. On the patch day yesterday, there were browser updates for the last time, on April 13th, the browser will be removed from Windows 10 via an update. So users need a new browser. It is available from Microsoft or from alternative service providers.

Microsoft rebuilds its suite of browsers: With the first Edge browser, Microsoft sent out a competitor for Windows 10 in 2015 Chrom And the Fire fox In the race, which should also be a replacement for the in-house Internet Explorer 11. But the native Edge version never performed well with users, after all, Microsoft found it putting in a lot of effort to create its own browser. Therefore, the old version of Edge browser without the Chromium sub-architecture is no longer supported since March 9, 2021 – that is, no security or other updates anymore. But don’t worry, Microsoft has had a new one for quite some time Chrome-based rim Ready. Next to WindowsAnd the MacAnd the Male in appearance And the iOS The browser also recently had one Linux version Been donated. So far is the end of support for the old Edge and Microsoft wants as many users as possible to switch to the new Edge. But there are many other alternatives.

Download: Edge (Chromium-Basis)

Facts about Microsoft Edge’s end of support

Nearly five years later, support for the legacy Edge browser will end in March 2021. Photo: chip Microsoft abandon that old Edge Ende support I had to March 9, 2021 Dated. And it is no coincidence that this is the second Tuesday of the month. Microsoft is always distributing its security updates on Patch Day, which will be the last time for Edge in March 2021. If you’re still using the old Edge, you should now have a replacement on the horizon. Months ago Microsoft began replacing the old Edge with the new Chromium-based version via Windows Update. The new Edge should already be present in most Windows 10 installations. You can also install the new Edge yourself or use an alternative like ChromAnd the Fire fox or Brave browser put. Since Windows 10 20H2, the new Edge has also become an integral part of Windows 10 and also a new standard browser. However, the old Edge icon is still present in Windows 10 until now. That will change in April.

In April 2021, the old Edge will be removed from Windows 10

On April 13th, the old Edge icon will be removed from Windows 10. Photo: chip Basically, you can still use the old Edge after March 9th. But this is no longer recommended. Then you should consider a second appointment: Who 13. AprilOn April’s correction day, the old edge disappears from the system. Microsoft will then introduce another update that not only brings the new browser to systems that don’t have it yet, but also removes the old Edge icon from Windows 10. For these Windows 10 releases, the update will remove the old Edge: Windows 10, version 1803

Windows 10, version 1809

Windows 10, version 1903

Windows 10, version 1909

Windows 10, version 2004

Windows 10 version 20H2 On systems that already have the new Edge, it won’t install again. Then the update removes the old Edge icon from Windows 10 only.

Internet Explorer 11 will be dismantled, but support will not end

The original edge disappears, and Internet Explorer remains. Photo: chip Internet Explorer 11 It is a dinosaur browser, but there is no official end of support, as it is still mainly used in companies. However, Microsoft wants to lure users out of the old browser. As of November 2020, IE can no longer be used Microsoft Teams use. Microsoft 365 web apps will continue to be supported until August 2021. However, that doesn’t mean the browser will no longer be usable – after all, some in-house tools and systems from companies plus a long-established private user still work with it. There is simply no more tech support in case problems arise. Microsoft also wants to promote the new Edge more aggressively to Internet Explorer users. This goes to the extent that some incompatible pages open automatically with Edge when users want to visit the pages using Internet Explorer. At least Microsoft describes it in one Support-Dokument. At the same time, there is also the option to transfer favorites, passwords, search settings, open tabs, history, settings, and cookies. So Microsoft is trying hard to encourage Internet Explorer users to use it edge To move.

Download: Edge for smartphone

In the test: This is the best browser

In the last test, Firefox convinced of its qualities. Photo: chip If you cannot decide on one of the many browsers, you will find the answer in our browser Wonderful test. There we have listed all the advantages and disadvantages of Firefox, Chrome and Co. For you. Decide for yourself which browser best suits your needs. And if you can’t decide, just have multiple browsers in parallel.