Saybye to Microsoft Edge: Important info about the end

Microsoft is finally shutting down the old version of its Edge browser. On the patch day yesterday, there were browser updates for the last time, on April 13th, the browser will be removed from Windows 10 via an update. So users need a new browser. It is available from Microsoft or from alternative service providers.

