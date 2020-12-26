Hospitals are again full of Corona patients, the highest number in a month and a half

The number of Corona patients in Dutch hospitals has increased again. Hospitals are currently treating 2,342 people for Covid-19, the disease caused by the Coronavirus.

This is the highest number since November 7. In the past two weeks, the number of patients admitted has increased by less than 50 percent, or about 700 patients.

distribution

Of these patients, 1,734 are on nursing wards, according to the National Patient Distribution Coordination Center (LCPS). This is over thirty on Friday.

The number of coronavirus patients treated in intensive care increased by fifteen hours from 593 to 608. In total, the number of corona patients admitted to hospital increased by 45 compared to Friday.

Free beds

Hospitals currently have just over 250 beds in intensive care units and nearly 3,000 beds in nursing wards. The number of admitted patients could rise through mid-January, LCPS fears.

Since the end of September, patients have spread across the country to relieve pressure as evenly as possible. In the past 24 hours, seven coronavirus patients have been transferred to other regions. More than 1,800 people have spread across the country since September. There are seven people in intensive care in Germany, the same number as on Friday.

