Spain has detected 4 cases of a new strain of Covid-19 virus that appeared in the United Kingdom

The Madrid health authorities Detection of four cases new The Covid-19 strain Find out in United kingdomOn Saturday, the regional government reported, confirming the first infections of this type in Spain.

Antonio Zapatero, Deputy Minister of Public Health for the Madrid Region, said at a press conference that the four cases are related to people who recently arrived from the UK.

He added, “The case of confirmed patients is not dangerous, as we know that this strain is more transmissible, but it does not cause more risk.”

He warned that “you should not take the news with any kind of tension.”

There are three other cases assumed for this variable, but it will be necessary to wait for the result of the tests that you specify, on Tuesday or

Zapatero added Wednesday.

this is Virus mutationWhich, according to experts, is the most contagious, has prompted 50 countries, including Spain, to impose restrictions on travel with the United Kingdom.

Since Tuesday, from the UK, only Spanish citizens and residents are allowed to enter Spain.

