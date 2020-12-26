Increasing agricultural productivity through the use of “Ultraflex” – an innovative Michelin technology | Agricultural machinery

Today, all farmers face the same challenges: cutting costs, maximizing yields and reducing soil compaction. However, using more powerful and heavy machines causes exactly these problems that they are trying to escape from.

MICHELIN Ultraflex is a revolutionary solution to this twin challenge of supporting the development of agricultural machinery in order to increase productivity while at the same time conserving one of the most important resources: soil.

MICHELIN “Ultraflex” tires operate at extremely low pressures, resulting in reduced fuel consumption, improved traction and exceptional traction. In addition, the low level of soil compaction contributes to an increase in productivity.

Ultraflex tire technology allows the tires to withstand the same load at lower pressures than standard beam technology. The outer side of the tire is strong and flexible. This results in a wider area and better contact with the soil.

When talking about the benefits of using MICHELIN Ultraflex tires, growers prioritize 15% less fuel consumption, less soil compaction, higher yields of up to 4% and longer machine life. , Along with the professionalism of the Michelin team.

With 25 years of experience, Altpaise Farm, Romania, started with 3000 acres of land and today cultivates 30,000 acres of land, distributed over about 15,000 acres of wheat, 5,000 acres of rapeseed ,,000 acres of corn and about 5,000 acres of sunflowers. They have three tractors with 200 hp, 2 tractors with 300 hp and 2 tractors with 600 hp

In 2019, they will start equipping their tractors with MICHELIN Ultraflex tires.

“With Michelin-Ultraflex tires, we provide a high level of soil protection, and thanks to the fact that they do not pay for the soil we have registered a 4% increase in productivity.

In addition, the use of these tires reduced fuel consumption by 10%.

Previously, tractor fuel consumption had increased to 30 liters per hectare during plowing, compared to the present time, when we see a drop in consumption to about 27.5 liters per hectare.

“According to our calculations, we will use these tires for about 5,000 Moto hours, that is, up to about 7 years.” Said Andrei Popescu, director of Altpaise Farm in Romania.

