Here’s the best alternative to Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for Business

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga – $ 769.99, at Amazon

(About £ 600)

The best alternative to the new Microsoft Business laptop It is the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga, a true 2-in-1 convertible. It’s a little heavier and slower, but it has more storage space, a higher screen resolution, a lot more ports, and a lower cost.View the deal

Microsoft quietly launched Surface Laptop Go for business And the The cheapest model starts at $ 799. However, there seem to be a lot of competitive models worth studying as well.

But first, let’s take a look at the main selling points of Microsoft’s new laptop: It’s very light and has a long battery life, a powerful CPU, fast Wi-FI and a touchscreen. It also offers a choice of three fresh color schemes.

Microsoft is also the only vendor to offer a similar 36-month PCaaS scheme that allows companies to purchase their laptops in interest-free monthly installments.

Surface Laptop Go for Business also benefits from a 60-day return and 13-hour battery life thanks to additional enhancements and an advanced trade-in program, which qualifies you for an immediate exchange on demand.

On closer examination, Microsoft has produced a very interesting product that has only one big drawback: the screen resolution is roughly one-third less than a Full HD screen (the strict minimum we’d recommend for any business laptop).

The best alternative, in our view, is the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga, which costs a little less, has more storage space and features a superior display.

Take into consideration