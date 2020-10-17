Here’s the best alternative to Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for Business
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga – $ 769.99, at Amazon
(About £ 600)
The best alternative to the new Microsoft Business laptop It is the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga, a true 2-in-1 convertible. It’s a little heavier and slower, but it has more storage space, a higher screen resolution, a lot more ports, and a lower cost.View the deal
Microsoft quietly launched Surface Laptop Go for businessAnd the The cheapest model starts at $ 799. However, there seem to be a lot of competitive models worth studying as well.
But first, let’s take a look at the main selling points of Microsoft’s new laptop: It’s very light and has a long battery life, a powerful CPU, fast Wi-FI and a touchscreen. It also offers a choice of three fresh color schemes.
Microsoft is also the only vendor to offer a similar 36-month PCaaS scheme that allows companies to purchase their laptops in interest-free monthly installments.
Surface Laptop Go for Business also benefits from a 60-day return and 13-hour battery life thanks to additional enhancements and an advanced trade-in program, which qualifies you for an immediate exchange on demand.
On closer examination, Microsoft has produced a very interesting product that has only one big drawback: the screen resolution is roughly one-third less than a Full HD screen (the strict minimum we’d recommend for any business laptop).
The best alternative, in our view, is the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga, which costs a little less, has more storage space and features a superior display.
Take into consideration
- If this product is not available in your area, you will need to use a specialized parcel forwarding service.
- If you can get a cheaper product with similar specifications, in stock and brand new, let us know and we will give you our hat.