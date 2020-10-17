Here’s the best alternative to Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for Business

14 hours ago Elena Rowse
Here's the best alternative to Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for Business

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga – $ 769.99, at Amazon
(About £ 600)
The best alternative to the new Microsoft Business laptop It is the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga, a true 2-in-1 convertible. It’s a little heavier and slower, but it has more storage space, a higher screen resolution, a lot more ports, and a lower cost.View the deal

Microsoft quietly launched Surface Laptop Go for businessAnd the The cheapest model starts at $ 799. However, there seem to be a lot of competitive models worth studying as well.

But first, let’s take a look at the main selling points of Microsoft’s new laptop: It’s very light and has a long battery life, a powerful CPU, fast Wi-FI and a touchscreen. It also offers a choice of three fresh color schemes.

