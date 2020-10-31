Halloween treating the whole world as a rare Blue Moon has been a TOMORROW through all time

Legend has it that ghosts and spirits are most active on Halloween, but these ghoul entities aren’t the only things that will release on October 31 – the rare blue moon is due to rise on the same day.

The full moon phase, which is the location of the lunar celestial bodies in orbit, begins Saturday at 10:49 a.m. ET.

Earth’s natural satellite will not shine blue, but it does reveal its name because it is the second full moon to appear this month – the first will happen on October 1.

The cosmic parade occurs seven times every 19 years, which means that the world will not see the next show on October 31 until 2039.

However, this is the first time that a blue moon has appeared worldwide on Halloween since World War II.

Legend has it that ghosts and spirits are most active on Halloween, but these ghoul entities aren't the only things that will release on October 31 – the rare blue moon is also set to rise on the same day.

It must be an amazing Halloween show that hasn’t happened since 1944.

People in North and South America will get a glimpse of a blue moon, along with those in India, Europe and Asia.

The idea of ​​a blue moon as the second full moon in one month comes from an article in the March 1946 issue of Sky and Telescope magazine.

This issue published an article titled “Once in a Blue Moon” by James Hugh Pruitt, who referred to the Maine Farmer Calendar of 1937, but with a simpler definition.

He wrote, “Seven times in 19 years there have been – and still are – 13 full moons a year.”

The full moon phase, which is the location of the lunar celestial bodies in orbit, begins Saturday at 10:49 a.m. ET. Earth's natural satellite will not shine blue, but it does reveal its name because it is the second full moon to appear this month – the first occurs on October 1

“This gives 11 months with one full moon and the other with two.”

“This is the second in a month, so I explain it, it was called Blue Moon.”

The moon can turn blue, but the signature is very rare.

NASA shares that this is also considered the Hunter Moon, the full moon following the Harvest Moon that appeared on October 1.

According to the farmer’s calendar, with the leaves falling off and the deer fattening, this was the time to hunt. Since the reapers harvested the fields, hunters were easily able to see the animals they had gone out to capture (and the foxes that had gone out to prey on them), NASA reported. statement.

People in North and South America will get a glimpse of a blue moon, along with those in India, Europe and Asia. The idea of ​​the blue moon as the second full moon in one month comes from an article in the March 1946 issue of Sky and Telescope magazine.

“The earliest use of the term” hunter’s moon “in the Oxford English Dictionary dates back to 1710.”

On Halloween night, Jupiter will appear in the southwest and Mars will shine brightly in the east and southeast.

However, at 2 AM ET, we are “ back ” one hour until 1 AM ET – but the good news is that you’ll have an extra hour of sleep.