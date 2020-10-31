Aalyah Mysterio accepts Murphy and declares her love for WWE SmackDown

WWE put Aalyah Mysterio into a romance story with Murphy. Some fans don’t like the fact that she is 19 years old and 31 years old, but they will have to deal with it; Because that’s what Vince McMahon decided to show on TV.

Alia and Murphy both hit the ring. Murphy took the microphone and apologized to Ray and Dominic for what he had done. Then he called Mysterios out so that he could personally address them.

They didn’t get out. “I’m begging you. I want to apologize to you,” said Murphy. They still haven’t come out. At me he looked sad and said, “It’s okay.” Then Seth Rollins came out instead.

Rollins said Ray and Dominic wouldn’t accept Murphy and Alya together, but, “I’ll always do it. I’ll accept you for who you are, and I’ll forgive you.” Rollins not only accepted their relationship, but “embraced it.” He said, “There is a place for us all in the common good.”

Seth Rollins said it doesn’t matter what her last name is, he’s not the bad guy in this case. He said Rey Mysterio pushed his hand every step of the way, and the way Mysterio behaved toward Alia was “in control.” Then Rollins called Dominic “the Coward”.

Suddenly Dominic Mysterio attacked Rollins from behind. Seth turns things up, and Murphy rescues Dominic. Suddenly, Dominic Murphy struck as Aaliyah shouted “Stop it, don’t hurt him!” Rey Mysterio came next to attack Murphy, too.

Aaliyah said, “I’m not going with you, Dad, I love him!” Then she said it again while Mysterio tried to get her to leave with him.

Dominic and Ray Mysterio leave while Alia and Murphy kiss in the ring. Then Murphy and Aaliyah kept each other while they went to trade. Click here for the latest information on the status of the Aalyah Mysterio contract.