Half of the hospitalization rate in the US for patients with Omicron…90 were discharged within three days

A study found that people infected with the COVID-19 omicron mutant virus had a significantly lower rate of hospitalization than those diagnosed with delta mutant virus. Omicron emphasized that patients with significantly lower severity and mortality.

CNBC reported on Day 12 (local time), citing research data from Kaiser Permanente, a large medical institution that operates 39 hospitals in the United States. This study is the result of an analysis of data from Kaiser Permanente Southern California from November 30 last year to January 1 this year. The goal of the investigation is to infect about 52,000 people with an omicron and about 17,000 people with a delta mutation.

As a result of the analysis, the probability of hospitalization for those with Omicron was only half that of those with the delta mutation. The risk of serious illness requiring intensive care and the mortality rate were 75% and 90% lower, respectively. None of the patients with Omicron were on a ventilator.

In addition, the hospitalization period for omicron mutation patients was on average 1.5 days, which is shorter than that of delta mutation patients (median 5 days). 90% of patients with an omicron mutation were discharged from hospital within 3 days. This study was conducted by researchers from Kaiser Permanente, the University of California at Berkeley, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Expectations to end COVID-19 are growing as research results show that the strength of omicron mutations is weaker than delta mutations. “Omicron is highly contagious, but less dangerous,” Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said on the same day.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tweeted, “If Omicron scans a country, there will be far fewer confirmed cases. Ultimately, COVID-19 will be treated like seasonal flu.”

Some suggest that tensions should not be slowed down because Omicron is spreading at a rapid rate and overburdening the medical system. According to The New York Times (The New York Times), the average number of new COVID-19 cases per day in the United States over the past seven days as of today is 781,203, which is a record high. Since December 12 last year (117,454 people), they have been writing new records every day. The average number of hospitalized patients per day over the past seven days was 142,454, a record high.

Central and South America is also in a state of emergency due to the increased spread of COVID-19. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), part of the World Health Organization (WHO), said last week that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Argentina and Paraguay increased by nearly 300% compared to the previous week. “Omicron will soon become the dominant species in the region,” said Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization.

Reporter Park Sang Young [email protected]